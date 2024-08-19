A Columbia Bojangles in a popular area will reopen after building new store. Here’s when

It’s almost Bo time again on Fort Jackson Boulevard.

Bojangles, the ubiquitous fast-food chain known for its fried chicken and biscuits, will have a grand reopening for its location at 4301 Fort Jackson Blvd. in Columbia on Aug. 27, according to signage at the restaurant. The eatery is located near the busy intersection of Devine Street, Cross Hill Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard, and is adjacent to the popular Cross Hill Market shopping center.

There has long been a Bojangles at 4301 Fort Jackson. The company initially filed plans with the city of Columbia in 2022 to demolish the restaurant on the property and build back a bigger version. The demolition eventually took place in February of this year.

The previous version of the restaurant was about 2,600 square feet and had a single drive-thru lane. The newly constructed version will be about 3,100 square feet, per city documents, and will have two drive-thru lanes.

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, Bojangles has grown to more than 800 restaurants across 17 states, with more than 9,000 employees. There are 25 Bojangles locations across the Midlands, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.

The restaurant is known for its Cajun fried chicken, breakfast biscuits, seasoned fries, dirty rice and other Southern favorites.

The Fort Jackson Boulevard Bojangles is in a bustling area. The nearby Cross Hill Market includes a Whole Foods Market, a Midwood Smokehouse, a Duck Donuts and a host of other businesses. Nearly 29,000 cars per day travel down nearby Devine Street, according to state Department of Transportation statistics.