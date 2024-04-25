Columbia facing lose-lose decision as Gaza protest encampment deadline looms; Ilhan Omar on campus

Cayla Bamberger, New York Daily News
·5 min read

NEW YORK — As a deadline for Columbia University administrators and protesters to iron out a deal to clear a Gaza encampment edges closer, university officials are facing a lose-lose decision if students continue to flout school rules: Call in the NYPD for a second time or allow a situation they have said cannot continue to continue.

Columbia officials have faced criticism by students, faculty and civil rights groups for calling in the police last week to deal with campus unrest, and increasing violence at other college campuses is no doubt sparking concern.

On the other side, Columbia president Minouche Shafik is under fire by Jewish students and an array of public officials for failing to protect students from anti-Semitism and abuse in and around the upper Manhattan campus. House Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday visited campus and called on Shafik to resign.

Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn), whose daughter Isra Hirsi was among the Columbia students arrested and suspended last week, visited the campus lawn, according to students’ social media posts from inside the closed-off encampment.

Columbia says it is making progress in talks with the protesters, who are demanding the university divest from investments tied to Israel. According to the administration, students have committed to removing a number of their tents and promised that protesters not enrolled at the school will leave.

But negotiations, which started last Friday, continue on unstable ground.

Student negotiators meet twice daily with members of the administration, according to student news site BWOG. The campus outlet reported the university has tried to offer an alternative space for the encampment, because they need the current lawn to set up for graduation on May 15.

Students briefly pulled out of talks when administrators raised the prospect of clearing out the encampment again — a threat that, for now, is on hold.

“This is a win for us,” said Khymani James, a representative the encampment. “Our negotiation team has committed not to participate in a bargaining process so long as the university attempts to extract concessions by police or military force.”

Still, James added, James, “there is no guarantee of NYPD not being involved after 48 hour deadline.”

The NYPD has said it is prepared to clear the campus if asked — but want a clearer plan for what comes next. After the police arrested more than 100 protesters last week, students returned to campus shortly after and reestablished the encampment.

The student protests continued much as usual on Thursday, the one-week mark since NYPD arrested more than 100 protesters — with dozens of tents still camped out on the lawn. An adjunct theater professor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that students had designated a nut-free zone for their classmates with allergies.

“I very much hope these discussions are successful,” University President Minouche Shafik said in a statement Tuesday night. “If they are not, we will have to consider alternative options for clearing the West Lawn and restoring calm to campus so that students can complete the term and graduate.”

After university officials announced they were making “important progress” with representatives for the encampment, they extended the cutoff for conversations by 48 hours, which will culminate overnight. While the exact time of the expiration is unclear, the extension of Tuesday’s deadline as announced in the early morning hours Wednesday, outting the end of the 48 hours sometime between midnight Thursday and 8 am Friday.

Shafik, in the memo, said she is “deeply sensitive” to the fact that this year’s graduating class spent their first year of Columbia online during the pandemic.

“It is essential that we move forward with a plan to dismantle it,” Shafik wrote. She recognized free speech and that many protesters have gathered peaceful, but said the encampment still raises safety concerns, disrupts campus and creates a tense environment.

University officials denied they would request the National Guard, an idea that’s been put forward by Republican lawmakers including U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who visited campus Thursday.

“Let me be clear,” Columbia spokesman Ben Chang briefed media after Johnson’s visit. “That is untrue and an unsubstantiated claim.”

“Our goal is to restore order,” he continued, “and if we can get there through dialogue, we will.”

Hundreds of faculty members, many clad in university regalia, walked out of online classes Monday to condemn Columbia administrators for using the NYPD to arrest students engaged in “peaceful protests,” according to a campus chapter of the American Association of University Professors declaration handed out at the demonstration.

The chapter on Thursday released a statement condemning “any interference by members of Congress in Columbia’s governance.”

“These political assaults on higher education are an affront to academic values, and they endanger the entire university community,” it continued.

Students at Columbia were the first to erect an encampment mid-last week, calling on the university to divest from Israel and reverse student and faculty discipline related to antiwar protests. Since then, tent demonstrations have popped up across the country and abroad at American universities’ satellite campuses, such as in Paris and Berlin.

In Atlanta, Emory University officials on Thursday called in police to clear an encampment, using tear gas and rubber bullets to respond to the student protesters, according to the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and memo from the university president.

______

(With Sheetal Banchariya.)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Secret Service says agent on Harris’ detail was removed from assignment after distressing behavior

    A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after displaying behavior that colleagues found “distressing,” the agency said.

  • Judge Upholds Trump’s $83 Million Defamation Verdict

    Reuters/Brendan McDermidA federal judge in New York upheld a defamation verdict against Donald Trump, keeping him on the hook for the $83 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of sexual assault.Trump had motioned to receive a new trial, but Judge Lewis Kaplan rebuffed that effort, determining nothing was wrong with the first one that ruled against him.The decision affirms that Carroll suffered harm from Trump publicly railing against her in 2019, as she went public with her

  • Trump Lawyer Argues He Could Legally Order Assassination Of Political Rival

    "I'm trying to understand what the disincentive is from turning the Oval Office into the seat of criminal activity in this country," Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said.

  • Trump at Supreme Court: Ham sandwiches and solar eclipses: Justice Alito has questions

    During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.

  • Biden Hits Trump With Biblical Burn Over His Latest Shady Business Scheme

    The audience laughed out loud as Biden mocked Trump's most recent venture.

  • Ex-Trump Aide Offers Macabre Characterization Of What Happens To All His Loyal Aides

    Cassidy Hutchinson also addressed the new indictment of her onetime boss, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

  • Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth

    The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

  • Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia's national security. Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management.

  • College protests live updates: Hundreds arrested as universities crack down on pro-Palestinian encampments

    Many pro-Palestinian protesters are calling for their colleges to divest of funds from Israeli military operations, while some Jewish students on the campuses have called the protests antisemitic and said they are scared for their safety. The student protests -- some of which have turned into around-the-clock encampments -- have erupted throughout the nation following arrests and student removals at Columbia University in New York City. Students at schools including Yale University, New York University, Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Southern California and more have launched protests.

  • Exclusive: The Boeing whistleblower testified for 12 hours before his suicide. Here’s what he saw at the planemaker that alarmed him

    Barnett's 141 pages of testimony make crucial reading for anyone interested in grasping the deep-seated problems underlying the planemaker’s current crisis.

  • Liberals pounce on Poilievre's visit to carbon tax protest, support from Alex Jones

    OTTAWA — As the Liberals try to reverse their political fortunes with the latest federal budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ratcheted up attacks against his Conservative opponent on Wednesday, tying him to a far-right American figure. Polls suggest the Liberal budget released last week has yet to resonate — but Trudeau suggested it's still more of a plan than what Poilievre has on offer, other than trying to exploit public anxieties. During a stop to promote the budget in Oakville, Ont., Trud

  • Trump’s New Legal Bills Are Hiding an $8 Million Mystery

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s legal payroll is easily the largest and most diverse of any political figure in modern U.S. history. But while most of the attorneys that Trump’s various fundraising committees have paid over the years are a matter of public record, one of the top recipients still poses a mystery—with more than $8 million in legal costs going to an unknown firm, or firms, through what appears to be a corporate intermediary.Legal experts to

  • Trump and His Mar-a-Lago Co-Defendants Switch Tactics

    Reuters/Curtis MeansAttorneys for Donald Trump’s co-defendants appeared to switch direction in a motion Tuesday, seemingly arguing that FBI agents weren’t thorough enough in their search of the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago estate when they retrieved top-secret documents from there in 2022.The abrupt about-face—after over a year of Trump and his allies decrying the search itself as “unconstitutional” and invasive—referred to the fact that federal investigators missed a “hidden room” near Trump’s bed

  • Government tells Ajax woman she may not be Canadian

    Last September, 32-year-old Arielle Townsend came home to a letter from the federal immigration department stating her Canadian citizenship was at risk of being revoked. Townsend, who lives in Ajax, Ont., was "completely blindsided." She'd come to Canada as an infant in 1992. She was not yet a year old when a Mississauga, Ont., citizenship office issued her a citizen card. "I was shocked and completely in disbelief," she said. "It's almost like you go to bed as one person, and then you wake up a

  • 'Good luck with that': PM says Saskatchewan premier shouldn't pick fight with CRA

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency is "very, very good" at getting the money it's owed, and Saskatchewan's premier should take note of that. Scott Moe has pledged the province will not send Ottawa the money it collects from the federal carbon price on natural gas. That move breaks the law, and Trudeau says the CRA has ways of making sure it can collect. On Tuesday, the prime minister said his government will keep sending carbon rebate cheques to people in Saska

  • Trump Makes His Final Case To Supreme Court To Avoid Prosecution For His Coup Attempt

    How quickly justices rule on his "absolute immunity" claim is as important as how they rule, with the window for a pre-election trial closing fast.

  • Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by US to hit Russian-held areas, officials say

    Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday. Long sought by Ukrainian leaders, the new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the striking distance — up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) — that it had with the mid-range version of the weapon that it received from the U.S. last October. "We’ve already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional authority and money,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • Trump denied new E. Jean Carroll trial in $83.3 million defamation case

    Donald Trump's attempt to avoid paying advice columnist E. Jean Carroll millions in defamation damages was rejected Thursday.

  • The Latest: Supreme Court arguments conclude in Trump immunity case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday took up Donald Trump's bid to avoid prosecution over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump’s lawyers argue that former presidents are entitled to absolute immunity for their official acts. Otherwise, they say, politically motivated prosecutions of former occupants of the Oval Office would become routine and presidents couldn’t function as the commander in chief if they had to worry about criminal charges.

  • GOP Senator Levels Biting Criticism at MTG: ‘Total Waste of Time’

    CNNSen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is no fan of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the far-right firebrand whose latest outrage is at House Speaker Mike Johnson for helping to shepherd military aid for Ukraine through the House.He told CNN Tuesday that she is “a total waste of time” and is “dragging our brand down.”“I think she is uninformed, she is a total waste of time, and I’m embarrassed to have actually lived geographically in her district at one time before she was there,” Tillis told CNN reporte