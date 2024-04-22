Columbia holds classes remotely after pro-Palestinian protesters arrested

Gloria Oladipo in New York
·4 min read
<span>Columbia University students continue their pro-Palestinian advocacy on campus in New York on Saturday.</span><span>Photograph: Andrea Renault/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Columbia University students continue their pro-Palestinian advocacy on campus in New York on Saturday.Photograph: Andrea Renault/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

Columbia University announced that classes would be held remotely on Monday after further days of unrest on the New York campus, following the arrest of pro-Palestinian protesters there last week.

With tensions rising further across many US university campuses, police officers also began arresting pro-Palestinian protesters at Yale University on Monday.

More than 45 protesters, including some students, were arrested, according to Yale Daily News, the university’s paper.

Students there have been on hunger strike and protesters are calling for universities to back a ceasefire in Gaza and for their institutions to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Related: ‘Media firestorm’: Israel protest at professor’s home sparks heated free-speech debate

Amid the tumult, Joe Biden on Sunday criticized elements of the student actions, saying: “Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews,” adding: “This blatant antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.”

Doug Emhoff, the husband of the vice-president, Kamala Harris, who is Jewish, weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday evening, posting: “No student should live in fear on campus. The antisemitism and hate toward Jews, including threats of violence, that we are witnessing is unconscionable.”

On Monday, Columbia’s president, Nemat Minouche Shafik, said that school leaders would be convening to discuss the “crisis”, in addition to implementing virtual classes, NBC News reported.

As well as condemning student protests, Shafik claimed that antisemitic language and intimidating and harassing behavior towards Jewish students had taken place on campus recently.

“The decibel of our disagreements has only increased in recent days. These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas,” Shafik said. “We need a reset.”

Student demonstrators have denied accusations that their protests are antisemitic, blaming “inflammatory individuals who do not represent us” and describing the protests as peaceful and inclusive.

“We firmly reject any form of hate or bigotry and stand vigilant against non-students attempting to disrupt the solidarity being forged amount students – Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, Jewish, Black, and pro-Palestinian classmates and colleagues who represent the full diversity of our country,” read a statement from student organizers posted to Instagram.

A delegation of three US lawmakers are traveling to Columbia’s campus on Monday, Axios reported.

The Democratic representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Dan Goldman of New York, and Jared Moskowitz of Florida will meet with Jewish students at Columbia and speak at the university.

Tensions are high at Columbia after more than 100 protesters were arrested on Thursday after Shafik instructed New York police to break up a student-led protest. Students had pitched tents to form a makeshift encampment as apart of a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Scores of students were also suspended, including Isra Hirsi, the daughter of the Minnesota Democratic representative Ilhan Omar.

Shafik’s decision has been swiftly condemned by students, professors and politicians, who called the arrest and suspension of students unwarranted and a violation of free speech on campus.

The Columbia and Barnard chapters of the American Association of University Professors decried Shafik’s crackdowns on protests in a joint statement released on Friday.

“We are shocked at her failure to mount any defense of the free inquiry central to the educational mission of a university in a democratic society and at her willingness to appease legislators seeking to interfere in university affairs,” the chapters said, adding that Shafik invoked a “unilateral and wildly disproportionate punishment [for] peacefully protesting students”.

The progressive US representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan also called out punishments against Hirsi and other student protesters, the Hill reported.

“How does a student with no disciplinary record suddenly get to a suspension less than 24 hours after a nonviolent protest? What merits asymmetric crackdowns on Palestinian human rights protests,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a post to X.

Other US colleges and universities have announced extreme measures to punish students who participate in peaceful protests supporting Palestine.

The University of Michigan announced that it would draft new rules that will punish disruptive behavior after students held a protest during the university’s convocation ceremony on Sunday, the New York Times reported.

Students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Emerson College, both in the Boston area, have started encampment protests inspired by the demonstration at Columbia, CBS News reported. Videos on X showed students at New York University in Manhattan, just a few miles south of Columbia, erecting a new encampment on their campus, as well.

Graduations in the coming weeks are likely to be disrupted and colleges are rethinking how they will hold ceremonies and who can speak at them.

Joanna Walters contributed reporting

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • At least 45 arrested at Yale after riot police storm campus during pro-Palestine protest

    Riot police stormed the campus on Monday

  • Columbia classes go virtual as tensions mount over Israel-Gaza conflict

    President of Columbia University said leaders would work together to ‘bring this crisis to a resolution’

  • Homeless, Zip-Tied, Hungry: Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Recounts Protest Arrest

    Shareif Ziyadat/Getty ImagesWhen Isra Hirsi joined several of her Barnard College and Columbia University peers in the pro-Palestinian campus protest known as the Gaza encampment, she had no idea she would end up suspended, homeless, and left without food within a matter of days.In an interview with Teen Vogue’s Lex McMenamin, the Barnard junior—who is the daughter of outspoken Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN)—recounted the violence with which the college reacted to student activism, detailing th

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Yale, Columbia cancels in-person classes

    Demonstrators on Monday blocked traffic around Yale's campus in New Haven, Connecticut, demanding the school divest from military weapons manufacturers, prompting police to make arrests, video footage aired on social media showed. More than 40 people were apprehended by police, according to the Yale Daily News, a student-run news site. Yale University officials could not be reached for comment.

  • Columbia cancels classes and riot police storm Yale as pro-Palestine protests get violent ahead of Passover: Live

    Columbia University officials testified to Congress last week about pro-Palestinian protests on their campus

  • Yale Daily News: At least 40 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested on Yale University campus

    Dozens of protesters have been arrested during a pro-Palestinian rally at Yale University in Connecticut, the school’s police chief told the Yale Daily News.

  • Tensions are so high at Columbia ahead of Passover that all classes will be virtual today

    Officials at Columbia University, facing surging tensions on campus that have raised safety concerns, have announced all classes will be virtual on Monday as Passover begins.

  • Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal solar power grants

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities. He also plans to expand his New Deal-style American Climate Corps green jobs training program. The grants are being awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency, which unveiled the 60 recipients on Monday. The projects are expected to eventually reduce emissions by the equivalent of 30 million

  • Israel indicts sister of Hamas leader Haniyeh on terrorism incitement

    Israel's State Attorney on Sunday indicted the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on charges of incitement and showing solidarity with a terror group, after she allegedly praised Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that sparked the six-month old war in Gaza. Haniyeh has been held in custody since her arrest on April 1, Israel's justice ministry said.

  • Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria, security sources say

    MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) -At least five rockets were launched from Iraq's town of Zummar towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Sunday, two Iraqi security sources and a U.S. official told Reuters. The attack against U.S. forces is the first since early February when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks against U.S. troops. It comes a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

  • Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran demonstrated its power against Israel

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei thanked the country's armed forces for their attack this month on Israel, saying the country had demonstrated its power regardless of how many targets were hit, Iran's official news agency reported on Sunday. In its first ever direct attack on Israel, Iran sent a barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones on April 13 in what it said was retaliation for Israel's suspected deadly strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. Most of the missiles and drones were shot down by Israel and its allies and the attack caused modest damage in Israel.

  • Israeli forces shoot 3 Palestinian assailants in W.Bank, army says

    NEAR HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -Israel's military said its soldiers opened fire at three Palestinians who attacked them on Sunday in the occupied West Bank, where violence has flared in recent days, and the Palestinian health ministry said all three had died. In the first incident, at a junction near the Palestinian city of Hebron, the Israeli military said its troops were shot at by one man, while another attempted to stab them, before they opened fire on both individuals. In the second incident, at a checkpoint further north in the West Bank, the military said a woman tried to stab soldiers who then responded with live fire.

  • Thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests calling for new elections

    Thousands of Israeli demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday to call for new elections and demand more action from the government to bring the hostages held in Gaza home, in the latest round of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protests have continued as the war in Gaza moves through its seventh month and amid growing anger over the government's approach to the 133 Israeli hostages still held by the Islamist movement Hamas. Surveys indicate that most Israelis blame Netanyahu for the security failures that led to the devastating attack by Hamas fighters on communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

  • Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over his role in failing to prevent Oct. 7 attack

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The head of Israeli military intelligence resigned on Monday over the failures surrounding Hamas' unprecedented Oct. 7 attack, the military said, becoming the first senior figure to step down over his role in the deadliest assault in Israel's history. Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva's decision could set the stage for more resignations among Israel's top security brass over Hamas' attack, when militants blasted through Israel's border defenses, rampaged through Israeli communities

  • Mass graves unearthed at hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza’s civil defence agency says

    Gaza's civil defence said Sunday health workers had uncovered at least 50 bodies of people killed and buried by Israeli forces at a hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. Israel's military said it was checking the reports.In a statement to AFP, the civil defence agency said the remains were discovered in the courtyard of Nasser Medical Complex."Inside the Nasser Medical complex there are mass graves dug by the Israeli occupation ... we were shocked by the presence of bodies of 50 martyrs

  • Pro-Palestine Protesters Disrupt Chelsea Handler Comedy Show to Protest Her Support for Israel | Video

    One woman was arrested and several were escorted from the premises as one yelled, "You guys should be this angry about genocide, not people standing up" The post Pro-Palestine Protesters Disrupt Chelsea Handler Comedy Show to Protest Her Support for Israel | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Israel charges Hamas leader’s sister weeks after her arrest

    Israel has finally charged Sabah Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, three weeks after first arresting her.

  • Students kept out of building where UNC System board voted on DEI changes. Is that legal?

    North Carolina law states that “any person is entitled to attend” meetings of public bodies, including the Board of Governors and its committees.

  • N.B. chronic absenteeism numbers are high — but one district sees promising improvement

    The problem of chronic absenteeism in schools is growing, according to a document released by the province earlier this week.And it's an issue that the Anglophone North School District has been trying to urgently address."Last July and August, when we kind of looked back at our absenteeism, we were hitting about 48-per-cent chronic absenteeism," said district superintendent Dean Mutch.That percentage isn't far off from the rest of the province, which is why Mutch said he was not surprised to see

  • Drone, rocket attacks targeted US forces in Iraq, US officials say

    U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria faced two separate rocket and explosive drone attacks in less than 24 hours, Iraqi security sources and U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, the first reported after a near three-month pause. That followed five rockets fired from northern Iraq towards U.S. forces at a base in Rumalyn in remote northeastern Syria, on Sunday, according to U.S. and Iraqi officials. There were no reports of casualties or significant damage from the drone attacks.