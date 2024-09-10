Columbia man found inside vehicle was shot multiple times, Lexington County coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Monday in a shooting, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Jalen Latrell Allen, a 22-year-old Columbia resident, died after being shot multiple times in the upper body, Coroner Margaret Fisher said Tuesday in a news release.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at the Alight Apartments at 800 Alexander Road, according to the Cayce Police Department. That’s near the Congaree River and downtown Columbia, in the area between Meeting Street and U.S. 321/Blossom Street.

Allen was found inside a vehicle at the apartment complex, Fisher said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds, according to Fisher.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or if anyone else was involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

Police said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been reported, but police, the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s CSI unit are continuing to investigate the death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Police temporarily closed the area to traffic, and residents were only permitted to enter the apartment complex by showing identification.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 803-794-0456, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.