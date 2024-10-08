Columbia police investigate body found on the side of the road

Columbia police are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday after a man was found dead on the side of the road.

Travelers in the 3400 block of Bluff Road found the man laying on the side of the road Tuesday morning, the Columbia Police Department said on the social media site X in a post at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday. That’s a largely wooded area south of Interstate 77 and north of Atlas Road, near a cluster of industrial facilities and a sewage plant.

The cause of the man’s death was not immediately apparent.

Police investigators and the Richland County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, the department said.

Information about the man can be reported anonymously to S.C. Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at SCCrimeStoppers.com.