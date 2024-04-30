Columbia Students Unfurl Banner in Honor of 6-Year-Old Killed in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a building on New York’s Columbia University campus overnight into Tuesday morning, April 30, after the university began suspending students who had failed to leave an encampment.

A large group of people left the encampment on campus just after midnight and entered Hamilton Hall, the New York Times reported.

Footage by Alistair Kitchen shows protesters unfurl a banner from a balcony of the building that read “Hinds Hall” (sic), a reference to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl who was killed in Gaza.

The crowd are heard chanting “free Palestine,” as well as “from the river to sea, Palestine will be free.”

Images published by the Columbia Daily Spectator, the student newspaper, showed broken windows and masked protesters using barricades and zip-ties to hold doors shut.

An NYPD spokesperson told the paper that officers were outside of campus but were not entering. Credit: Alistair Kitchen via Storyful

Video Transcript

No, no.Yeah.Two now.Oh, yeah.