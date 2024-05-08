Columbia University department to hold vote of no confidence in president

Students pause for prayer at dusk at the protest encampment in support of Palestinians at Columbia University in New York, on April 26 - Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

A Columbia University department will hold a vote of no confidence in president Baroness Shafik after her handling of last month’s pro-Palestine protests sparked outrage.

Lady Shafik, a British peer, has faced calls to resign after she used police to clear student encampments and remove protesters from Hamilton Hall.

The former director of the London School of Economics has also come under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for failing to get the protests under control quickly.

The arts and sciences department resolved to put the vote of no confidence forward in a meeting on Wednesday, with faculty members expected to cast their ballots next week.

The arts and science department’s upcoming vote is “mostly symbolic”, one faculty member said.

However, they added: “They wouldn’t hold it if they didn’t think it was significant to do so, we will see if it passes, it’s currently at about 50/50.”

The decision to hold the vote shows the depth of anger among professors over last month’s arrests of student protesters.

Some professors were also frustrated by Lady Shafik’s testimony before Congress during which they believe she bowed to the demands of Republicans on questions of academic freedom.

Adam Tooze, a history professor at Columbia University, said on Wednesday the faculty had “just resolved to put a motion of no confidence in Presidential leadership to the vote”.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “This is in addition to investigation. A weaker motion calling for an investigate-first strategy was defeated by more than 2:1.”

Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University in New York on April 23 - Anadolu

It comes days after the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) called for a no confidence vote in Lady Shafik, claiming it was “the only way to begin rebuilding our shattered community”.

Jewish professor Shai Davidai last week accused Lady Shafik of failing to stamp out anti-Semitism at the New York university following the Oct 7 attack on Israel by terror group Hamas.

He claimed that a “vacuum of moral leadership” had forced Jewish students to abandon their lessons while openly pro-Hamas academics radicalised their peers.

Police officers at Columbia University on April 23 - Jeenah Moon/Getty

In statements issued last week, Lady Shafik said moments during the protests filled her with “deep sadness”.

She said Columbia had engaged in good faith with demonstrators, but they crossed a line when they occupied a hall on the campus.

A Columbia university spokesman said: “President Shafik continues to regularly consult with members of the community, including faculty, administration and trustees, as well as with state, city, and community leaders.

“She appreciates the efforts of those working alongside her on the long road ahead to heal our community.”