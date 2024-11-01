Columbia University tried offering Gaza encampment organizers deals to clear lawns, US House report says

NEW YORK — Negotiations at Columbia University between administrators and a pro-Palestinian encampment went further than previously thought — with students pressuring the university to divest from Israel, according to a 325-page U.S. House committee report on allegations of campus antisemitism.

Last semester, negotiators under former president Minouche Shafik were authorized to offer students a compromise, which would have directed the body that considers divestment proposals to review severing ties with companies “complicit in violating international law” or that “manufacture certain categories of weapons.”

Any decision by that body, the Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing, would have gone to the Board of Trustees for a vote.

Other proposals included to provide amnesty for many students in the encampment, fund scholarships in the West Bank and Gaza, and a joint program with a Palestinian university.

The Republican-led Committee on Education and the Workforce that issued the report — which covered multiple college campuses across the nation — described the concessions as “shocking” and an example of how elite universities created unsafe environments for Jewish students.

But Columbia said it is “committed to applying the rules fairly, consistently, and efficiently.”

“Columbia strongly condemns antisemitism and all forms of discrimination,” spokeswoman Millie Wert said in a statement, “and we are resolute that calls for violence or harm have no place at our University.”

Wert said interim President Katrina Armstrong has taken “decisive action” since she assumed the role in August, including strengthening and clarifying Columbia’s disciplinary processes. Other additions this semester include a centralized Office of Institutional Equity to address all reports of discrimination and harassment, a rules administrator, and a bolstered public safety office.

The House committee launched its investigation into Columbia in February and held a hearing on the university’s response.

On campus, students were pitching tents on the main campus lawns, prompting Shafik to call the police on the protesters. But the response seemed to embolden the protesters further, resuming their encampment and eventually occupying an administrative building that was also cleared by the NYPD in April.

The committee, led by chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), held its first hearing on allegations of campus antisemitism in December about Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Alongside Columbia, the college presidents of all those campuses but MIT later resigned.

Foxx also accused Columbia of not doing enough to stop others from vilifying Jewish and Israeli students, and faculty of obstructing plans to discipline protesters and expressing contempt for the congressional probe.

“Our investigation has shown that these ‘leaders’ bear the responsibility for the chaos likely violating Title VI (of the Civil Rights Act) and threatening public safety,” Foxx said in a statement. “It is time for the executive branch to enforce the laws and ensure colleges and universities restore order and guarantee that all students have a safe learning environment.”