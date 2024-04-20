Columbine shooting victims remembered 25 years later

Canadian Press Videos

A steady stream of visitors gathered at a permanent memorial near Columbine High School on Saturday to remember the 13 victims of the 1999 shooting, marking a somber 25th anniversary. A wet, spring snowstorm didn’t deter people from leaving roses at the memorial, where the victims’ names are etched in stone.

