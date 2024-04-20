Columbine shooting victims remembered 25 years later

Storyful

Ambulances rushed to the scene where a man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial was taking place on Friday, April 19, according to local reports.Video from Liam Quigley shows several firetrucks and members of the New York Police Department near Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, where the person appeared to have self-immolated. Bystanders said they saw the person pour liquid over his head before setting himself on fire, CBS News reported, citing witnesses.The NYPD told Storyful that a male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the incident.This is a developing story. Credit: Liam Quigley via Storyful