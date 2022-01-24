Column: Epic playoffs show new wave of quarterback talent

Aaron Rodgers seemed tired and uninterested, almost as if working overtime to spread fake science and conspiracy theories was more important to him than getting the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady didn’t look much better. He was beaten up and aging quickly on the field in Tampa Bay — until suddenly he wasn’t.

They both ended up losers on a NFL playoff weekend that might have been the most entertaining ever. And they both left their respective fields unsure of where they will be playing next year — or if they will be playing at all.

Not that it matters all that much. In an epic round of playoff games, the young quarterbacks showed the NFL will be in good hands for years to come.

Patrick Mahomes outdueled Josh Allen and the Bills in a game so good it should have been a Super Bowl by itself. Maybe two.

Joe Burrow won one for the Bengals, proving he is as good as he is brash, and Matthew Stafford is a game away from doing in Los Angeles what he never had a chance to do in Detroit.

Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, never stopped smiling even though he did little except lead San Francisco to a winning field goal in frigid Green Bay.

The old guys? Eh, not so much.

It seemed like the perfect opportunity for Brady to finally acknowledge Father Time and call it quits on a remarkable career, even as he helped lead an improbable fourth quarter Tampa Bay rally against the Rams. Brady had his moments, but there were long stretches of the game when it appeared retirement couldn’t come soon enough for the greatest quarterback ever.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought to it,” Brady said afterward, picking his words carefully. “We’ll just take it day by day and see what happens.”

Rodgers also wasn’t going to commit to his future, but he did warn Green Bay fans they wouldn’t see him again if the team was planning to go into a rebuilding mode. He’s got a year left on his contract, though you might wonder why the Packers would risk another season of disruption at the hands of a quarterback who totally disrupted this one.

But, really, who else would want him?

Rodgers is as self-centered and arrogant as star athletes come, convinced perhaps by his stint hosting “Jeopardy!” that he knows answers others can only guess. He had no compulsion during the season pretending he was vaccinated, disrespecting his teammates and putting them and everyone else at Packers headquarters at risk of catching COVID-19.

The way social media gleefully mocked Rodgers’ performance in the snow against San Francisco, he doesn’t seem to have a lot of people cheering for him, much less buying a new insurance policy at his behest.

Those in the Twitterverse suggested Rodgers was silenced by a conspiracy of special teams players. They said he had no shot of winning, and pointed out that this was his first playoff loss in the Moderna era.

They also wondered — just like all of us — if the game plan for the 49ers was as detailed as the 500-plus pages of “research” Rodgers read before making his mind up to roll the dice with a virus that doesn’t care how good he is at finding open receivers.

Almost lost in all the drama is the fact is that even though Rodgers is poised to win a second straight MVP trophy he has played in only one Super Bowl in 14 years as a starter in Green Bay — and that was 11 long years ago.

Brady is different, of course, because Brady is different than any quarterback who came before him. The seven Super Bowl rings will be a record that stands the test of time, and he gave an entire franchise new life when he left New England for the Buccaneers two seasons ago.

Brady may be hard to warm up to even after all these years, but it’s not because he thinks Bill Gates is putting tracking chips into vaccines. He plays on his own terms and reveals little else to fans, but no one can dispute his greatness. Even in an uneven performance on Sunday he was still the one player most feared on the opposing sideline as the clock turned to the fourth quarter in Tampa.

If Brady wants to come back for yet another season, the Bucs will surely welcome him. But on a weekend when young quarterbacks were strutting their stuff, what’s to gain from a 23rd season on a field with players who hadn’t even been born when he took his first NFL snap?

The Brady era has to end sometime and Sunday felt like it was that time. There really hasn't been a Rodgers era outside of Green Bay, but it's time for that to end, too.

As was clear to anyone watching the wildly entertaining quartet of games, there are plenty of great quarterbacks to take their place.

___

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg

Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 28-year-old man injured in Montréal-Nord shooting

    Police are investigating another shooting in Montréal-Nord, the third to take place in the borough this weekend. A man, 28, was hit by gunfire in the lower body Saturday evening. Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 6:45 p.m. reporting a shooting victim on Rolland Boulevard near Pascal Street. The victim was conscious when police arrived, and he was transported to hospital. He is expected to recover. Officers say he was walking on Rolland Boulevard when suddenly, a vehicle got closer to

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 deaths reported Saturday, 125 people in hospital

    New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital due to the virus. Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release. The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-1

  • Burkina Faso: Government denies coup attempt underway after gunfire at military bases

    Gunfire was reported at military barracks across the country on Sunday, prompting the government to deny the army was taking over.View on euronews

  • Nearly 1,700 get doses at city's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in northwest Toronto

    Nearly 1,700 people received COVID-19 vaccine doses at a one-day mega-clinic organized by the city in northwest Toronto on Sunday. The clinic, called Vax the Northwest, ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at York University's Aviva Centre. Toronto Mayor John Tory said the clinic had the capacity to vaccinate 400 people per hour. Walk-ins were welcome and no health card was required. The clinic offered first, second, third and children's doses and 48 health care workers administered Moderna and Pfizer vac

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Doctors in B.C. once again urge employers against requiring sick notes

    The association that represents 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students in British Columbia is once again asking employers to do away with any requirements for sick notes during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health-care system particularly now during the Omicron surge," said Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of B.C. "If a patient is sick they need to stay at home to recover, not come into the doctor's office." The demand comes as thousand

  • Around 40 Yellowknife residents gather in –30 C to protest public health measures

    Despite frigid temperatures on Saturday, around 40 protesters gathered in front of a downtown Yellowknife building to voice their disapproval of current public health measures. The protesters gathered at noon as temperatures dipped past –30 C, close to –40 C with wind chill. "Well, as you can see, everyone is pretty bundled up," said Wade Friesen, the event's organizer. "You'll see people's commitment to the cause." The protest is part of an event happening in several cities across Canada — incl

  • High-ranking Toronto police officer to appear before disciplinary tribunal to face charges

    A high-ranking officer is due to appear before a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday to face seven charges under Ontario's Police Services Act. Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Clarke is due to make her first appearance before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday morning. The notices of the hearing, which will contain details of the a

  • Sask.'s chief medical health officer predicts increase in COVID hospitalizations

    Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says COVID-19 hospital numbers could go up to as high as 300 to 500 or more in the next few weeks due to the high Omicron infection rate. On Friday the province reported 23 people with the disease under intensive care – 15 of them for COVID-19-related illnesses – but Dr. Saqib Shahab said ICU pressures could increase to 75, 100 or more patients. "Many provinces have seen hospitalizations during the Omicron wave that are much higher than what they saw i

  • Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt

    Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues. Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa. Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said. Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections findin

  • New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters on Sunday. New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine COVID-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding. New Zealand will move to a red setting under its COVID-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing.

  • N.S. reports 82 people in COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday

    Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care. The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital. There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19: 82 hospitalized due to the virus. 84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. 121

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Questions raised over future of COVID-19 restrictions

    A truck rally held Sunday in Southwestern Ontario is believed to be the beginning of a national protest against vaccine mandates imposed on the industry by the federal government. But as Brittany Rosen reports, it draws questions about the feasibility of restrictive public health policy decisions.

  • Italy’s statues face representation battle

    A movement to add a statue of the first woman to graduate from university, Elena Cornaro Piscopia, to a famed square, Prato della Valle, in Padua, Italy, has sparked a national debate about historical conservation and gender representation in monuments.

  • Quebec Liberals propose specialized team to coordinate reopening of economy

    The leader of Quebec's official opposition (PLQ) is calling on the province to create a squad to coordinate the reopening of the province's economy as well as prepare for potential next waves of the pandemic. At a news conference Sunday, Dominique Anglade unveiled her plan for a "COVIE-19 unit" with a goal of adapting to life with the virus and preventing the economy from closing down in the event of a future wave. Anglade criticized the Quebec government's "short-term management" of the pandemi

  • As stock flies off the shelves, 'rapid' tests live up to their name for these N.L. businesses

    In a small shopping plaza on the Conception Bay South highway a business that specializes in health and safety training is seeing a surge in sales due to COVID-19 rapid tests. Eastern Safety Services starting selling the kits on Dec. 30, says Jason Oliver, the company's director of training and supply. "We had an overwhelming response to the point where we had to temporarily suspend sales to get our orders updated," said Oliver this week. They've already sold 30,000 units, and Oliver expects to

  • COVID-19 in Sask.: Hospitalizations continue to climb

    COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to climb in Saskatchewan as the contagious Omicron variant spreads across the province. The number of people in hospital has climbed from 244 yesterday to 252 on Sunday, according to the daily update on the province's online dashboard. 26 of the hospital cases reported today are in intensive care, the same as announced on Saturday. This month the province started tracking hospitalizations as a key indicator of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, breaking down how hospita

  • Police investigating 2 shootings in Montréal-Nord

    Montreal police are investigating two shootings that happened within several hours of each other in Montréal-Nord. Officers received a call around 2:20 a.m. Saturday about shots fired at the corner of Monselet Street and de Bruxelles Avenue. SPVM Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says when they arrived, officers found shell casings on the ground. "A few minutes later, police were informed that a gunshot victim had arrived in hospital," said Chèvrefils. The 25-year-old victim had injuries to his upper a

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to