Column: Watching the Biden saga has been wrenching and heartbreaking. But his decision makes sense

Steve Lopez
·5 min read
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the first presidential debate against U.S. President Donald Trump at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Joe Biden (Getty Images)

A few years ago, when I was contemplating retirement, one piece of advice stood out.

“You’ll know when there’s certainty, and you’re not ignoring the truth,” said Los Angeles Rabbi Naomi Levy. “When it’s time, you’ll know. You’ll just know.”

For President Biden, who announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection, it was time.

And finally, after weeks of resistance, he knew.

It had to be a wrenching, soul-searching, heartbreaking decision. But pulling out of the presidential race will not necessarily be the end of Biden. If his health holds up, and that's a big "if," he wouldn't be the first ex-president to find ways to continue serving his country.

I've been advocating for those who want to keep working into their 70s, 80s, whatever, as many people do, fully as efficient as ever. But some people hang on too long. When your skills are no longer sharp, and health gets in the way, you've earned a break.

I can think of several advantages Biden will enjoy by stepping away.

A: His health is in decline, a fact that became painfully obvious during his halting performance in the June 27 debate against former President Trump, and Biden can now devote full attention to addressing his medical needs. Doctors have told me they see clear signs of a neurological disorder that may be progressive, and stepping away from one of the most taxing jobs in the world, at the age of 81, makes sense.

B: He’s a family man whose time with family has been sacrificed, for five decades, by the demands of his high-level jobs in public service. I’ve been to Rehobeth Beach, Del., where Biden has a vacation home. It’s going to be nice for the family to gather there without the constant press of

national and world events.

Read more: Column: Hey, Joe, it's OK to call it quits and leave with dignity and pride

C: Biden did not appear likely to beat Trump, if the polls are to be believed. By stepping away now, his political career won’t end with a painful election defeat, but with his decision to face the reality of those polling trends, pass the baton to the next generation in Vice President Kamala Harris, and put the Democratic Party before his own ego.

D: Biden made plenty of mistakes in office (to name just two, the border has been mismanaged and the pullout from Afghanistan was botched). But his accomplishments are many. And he is a decent and civil man who will now be out of the fray in a country that has lost its way and lost its mind. That's got to be a relief on some level.

E: I don’t think Biden could have won reelection, but it’s possible Harris can recharge the dated and deflated Democratic Party and use her prosecutorial skills to pummel Trump on his climate change disgraces and the theft of women’s reproductive rights, among other things. If she does pull out a win, she’ll have her own agenda, of course, but it’s likely to include some of the initiatives begun by Biden.

So that’s the upside of Biden’s stepping away, but will there be disadvantages as well?

Absolutely.

Transitions can be difficult for anyone at any age, and retirement is one of the biggest life changes.

In Biden's case, we're not talking about a classic retirement, obviously. But he's been in elective office so long, that's essentially what it will be. He'll still have a public role and profile, as do other ex-presidents. But in general, retirements are more difficult for people who leave jobs that were a big part of their identity. Jobs that weren't just what they did, but who they were. Like president of the United States.

Read more: Column: 'Retire and go back under a rock': Biden loyalists push back on my call for Joe to get tested

For Biden or anyone else who works through such a big transition, I'm reminded of some advice I got while researching my book on retirement. Father Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries, the world’s largest gang-intervention and reentry program, said that whether you stay on the job or leave it, you need to go where life is, stay tethered, and do what gives you a sense of relevance and purpose.

President Carter did just that, working to resolve international conflict and building houses with Habitat for Humanity after leaving office. I don’t know if, at Biden’s age and given his health, that sort of thing is in his immediate future. We'll have to wait and see.

In his letter announcing his decision, Biden said, “I believe it is in the interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.” He listed among his achievements “significant climate legislation” and “the first gun safety law in 30 years.

I can see him finding ways to contribute to both causes going forward, serving as a voice of reason.

Read more: Column: These doctors believe Biden has a neurological disorder. So what now?

After being wounded in an assassination attempt by a shooter in Pennsylvania, Trump said, “I felt very safe, because I had God on my side.” His disciples also spoke of Trump being saved by the hand of God.

I know I'm not the only one who cringed.

In the time Biden has left in office, I'd like to see him point out that Trump and the GOP are the architects and protectors of the nation’s gun culture, and that God must have been off-duty every time schoolchildren or mall patrons were slaughtered in mass shootings.

Biden has nothing to lose now, so why not keep throwing punches and calling out all the hypocrisy?

When news of Biden’s decision first broke, I had two immediate thoughts.

First, it's a sad moment.

Regardless of whether he was motivated in the end by health considerations, or polls, or both, it was a tough way to end a long career. Biden must have been bitter, watching so many longtime supporters call for him to give it up. And yet he was able to swallow his pride, stare down his fears and disappointments, and handle his declining health and shrinking political viability with grace.

My second thought was that it’s time.

steve.lopez@latimes.com

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion

    While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Harris vs. Trump: What the polls tell us

    President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump in November. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month…

  • Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'unlawful' in some states, Johnson claims. Experts disagree.

    Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • MTG and Boebert gloat over Biden exit with conspiracies and triumphalism

    Top Democrats, meanwhile, praised Biden’s decision to drop out

  • Who Harris may pick as VP candidate, according to CNN reporter

    CNN’s Jeff Zeleny breaks down the potential candidates to join Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Biden dropping out 'fundamentally changes the race,' Chris Christie says

    ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Why Donald Trump Winning Is Melania’s Worst Nightmare

    The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E

  • Investors react to Biden pulling out of presidential race

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory. "Biden endorsed Harris, but I think they’ll be a lot of cooks in the kitchen over the next two weeks vying for the position - I believe it’s wide open."

  • Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race and Endorses Kamala After 23-Minute Pause

    President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court is power hungry. There is one sure way to rein it in

    As supreme as the Supreme Court is, and despite what you learned in school, it doesn't have the last word.

  • These Democrats Could Replace Biden: How Harris, Whitmer, Newsom and Shapiro Stack Up

    While Harris won Biden’s backing, her nomination isn’t assured. Here’s a look at the potential contenders.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec