Column: Watching the Biden saga has been wrenching and heartbreaking. But his decision makes sense

A few years ago, when I was contemplating retirement, one piece of advice stood out.

“You’ll know when there’s certainty, and you’re not ignoring the truth,” said Los Angeles Rabbi Naomi Levy . “When it’s time, you’ll know. You’ll just know.”

For President Biden, who announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection, it was time.

And finally, after weeks of resistance, he knew.

It had to be a wrenching, soul-searching, heartbreaking decision. But pulling out of the presidential race will not necessarily be the end of Biden. If his health holds up, and that's a big "if," he wouldn't be the first ex-president to find ways to continue serving his country.

I've been advocating for those who want to keep working into their 70s, 80s, whatever, as many people do, fully as efficient as ever. But some people hang on too long. When your skills are no longer sharp, and health gets in the way, you've earned a break.

I can think of several advantages Biden will enjoy by stepping away.

A: His health is in decline, a fact that became painfully obvious during his halting performance in the June 27 debate against former President Trump, and Biden can now devote full attention to addressing his medical needs. Doctors have told me they see clear signs of a neurological disorder that may be progressive, and stepping away from one of the most taxing jobs in the world, at the age of 81, makes sense.

B: He’s a family man whose time with family has been sacrificed, for five decades, by the demands of his high-level jobs in public service. I’ve been to Rehobeth Beach, Del., where Biden has a vacation home. It’s going to be nice for the family to gather there without the constant press of



national and world events.

C: Biden did not appear likely to beat Trump, if the polls are to be believed. By stepping away now, his political career won’t end with a painful election defeat, but with his decision to face the reality of those polling trends, pass the baton to the next generation in Vice President Kamala Harris, and put the Democratic Party before his own ego.

D: Biden made plenty of mistakes in office (to name just two, the border has been mismanaged and the pullout from Afghanistan was botched). But his accomplishments are many. And he is a decent and civil man who will now be out of the fray in a country that has lost its way and lost its mind. That's got to be a relief on some level.

E: I don’t think Biden could have won reelection, but it’s possible Harris can recharge the dated and deflated Democratic Party and use her prosecutorial skills to pummel Trump on his climate change disgraces and the theft of women’s reproductive rights, among other things. If she does pull out a win, she’ll have her own agenda, of course, but it’s likely to include some of the initiatives begun by Biden.

So that’s the upside of Biden’s stepping away, but will there be disadvantages as well?

Absolutely.

Transitions can be difficult for anyone at any age, and retirement is one of the biggest life changes.

In Biden's case, we're not talking about a classic retirement, obviously. But he's been in elective office so long, that's essentially what it will be. He'll still have a public role and profile, as do other ex-presidents. But in general, retirements are more difficult for people who leave jobs that were a big part of their identity. Jobs that weren't just what they did, but who they were. Like president of the United States.

For Biden or anyone else who works through such a big transition, I'm reminded of some advice I got while researching my book on retirement. Father Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries, the world’s largest gang-intervention and reentry program, said that whether you stay on the job or leave it, you need to go where life is, stay tethered, and do what gives you a sense of relevance and purpose.

President Carter did just that, working to resolve international conflict and building houses with Habitat for Humanity after leaving office. I don’t know if, at Biden’s age and given his health, that sort of thing is in his immediate future. We'll have to wait and see.

In his letter announcing his decision, Biden said, “I believe it is in the interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.” He listed among his achievements “significant climate legislation” and “the first gun safety law in 30 years.

I can see him finding ways to contribute to both causes going forward, serving as a voice of reason.

After being wounded in an assassination attempt by a shooter in Pennsylvania, Trump said, “I felt very safe, because I had God on my side. ” His disciples also spoke of Trump being saved by the hand of God.

I know I'm not the only one who cringed.

In the time Biden has left in office, I'd like to see him point out that Trump and the GOP are the architects and protectors of the nation’s gun culture, and that God must have been off-duty every time schoolchildren or mall patrons were slaughtered in mass shootings.

Biden has nothing to lose now, so why not keep throwing punches and calling out all the hypocrisy?

When news of Biden’s decision first broke, I had two immediate thoughts.

First, it's a sad moment.

Regardless of whether he was motivated in the end by health considerations, or polls, or both, it was a tough way to end a long career. Biden must have been bitter, watching so many longtime supporters call for him to give it up. And yet he was able to swallow his pride, stare down his fears and disappointments, and handle his declining health and shrinking political viability with grace.

My second thought was that it’s time.

steve.lopez@latimes.com





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.