Columnists quit Jewish Chronicle in Gaza articles row

Three prominent columnists have resigned in protest from the Jewish Chronicle, as a row deepens over the publication of allegedly fabricated articles on Israeli operations in Gaza.

Jonathan Freedland, Hadley Freeman and David Aaronovitch announced they were quitting their columns over what Freedland described as a "great disgrace" at the London-based newspaper.

It comes after the JC said it conducted a "thorough investigation" into one of its freelance journalists, Elon Perry, "after allegations were made about aspects of his record".

It said it was "not satisfied" with some of the claims made by the writer, and therefore had deleted his articles and ended its association with him.

Jonathan Freedland - who described the stories as fabricated - said the JC had shown only the "thinnest form of contrition".

Hadley Freeman said recent events made it impossible for her to stay, while Aaronovitch said he, too, had left the paper.

JC editor Jake Wallis Simons said on Sunday that he understood "why some columnists have decided to step back from the paper".

"I am grateful for their contributions and hope that, in time, some of them will feel able to return," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I take full responsibility for the mistakes that have been made and I will take equal responsibility for the task of making sure nothing like this can happen again."

Wallis Simons said "it’s every newspaper editor’s worst nightmare to be deceived by a journalist".

He added: "Readers can be assured that stronger internal procedures are being implemented."

Elon Perry told BBC News the JC "made a huge mistake with its statement". He said he could not reveal his source to JC editors and described a "witch-hunt against me caused by jealousy".

Perry describes himself in an online biography as having worked as a lecturer and a journalist, as well as "a commando in the Israeli army, taking part in numerous operations in pursuing terrorists in Gaza, the West Bank, and in Lebanon".

The JC said on Friday: "While we understand he did serve in the Israel Defence Forces, we were not satisfied with some of his claims. We have therefore removed his stories from our website and ended any association with Mr Perry."

It did not specify which claims it was referring to.

In recent months, Perry has written a series of articles for the JC.

The most contentious was a piece he wrote claiming a document showed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning to smuggle himself and some surviving Israeli hostages out of Gaza and to Iran, via the Philadelphi Corridor, a strip of land on the Gaza-Egypt border.

The article's claims appeared to be similar to talking points used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to justify the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) presence in the Philadelphi Corridor.

The story was followed up by media in Israel, and later shared by Netanyahu's son.

According to the Times of Israel, the IDF subsequently said it had no knowledge of such a document existing.

Freedland - who has written for the JC since 1998 - said his attachment to the paper "runs very deep", beginning with his late father who also wrote for it.

"That bond partly explains why I've stuck with it even as it departed from the traditions that built its reputation as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper," he wrote on X.

"Too often, the JC reads like a partisan, ideological instrument, its judgements political rather than journalistic."

He also warned that there was "no real accountability" because the newspaper is owned "by a person or people who refuse to reveal themselves".

He concluded by saying that he was breaking his connection with the paper because he no longer recognised it.

His post was shared by Aaronovitch, who wrote: "I have done the same."

Meanwhile, Hadley Freeman said she was "immensely grateful" for all the support she has had on the paper, but said she was no longer able to remain as a columnist in light of recent developments.

BBC News has contacted the JC for further comment.