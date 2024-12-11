‘Come home’, new Syrian PM urges refugees

People gather to celebrate the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s western port city of Latakia - Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images

Syria’s new interim prime minister has called on the country’s millions of refugees around the world to return home.

Mohamed al-Bashir urged all Syrians “scattered” around the world to help “rebuild” as he welcomed a new dawn for the country following years of civil war, promising religious freedom for all.

“My appeal goes out to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has regained its pride and dignity. Come back,” he said in his first interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“We need to rebuild, to get our country on its feet again, and we need everyone’s help,” the former engineer told the estimated six million Syrian refugees abroad.

With the toppling of the Assad regime plunging Syria into the unknown, Mr Bashir sought to reassure Syrians that the new Islamist-led administration, which has former links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State, would guarantee “the rights of all people and all sects”.

His top priorities, he said, were to restore security and stability so that millions of Syrians could “return and resume their normal lives” and to plan for a future where food, water and electricity would be guaranteed.

A destroyed tank becomes the stage for singing and dancing in Damascus - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The leader of the rebel coalition forces, Mohammed al-Jolani, has also made an alliance with other southern factions, promising to protect religious diversity, in a move considered essential to quell future tensions.

Thousands of Syrian refugees have already streamed across the border from Turkey, lugging their possessions on foot, desperate to see their homeland and families again after nearly 14 years of civil war.

Greater numbers are expected in coming days and months, despite most having no homes to return to after their cities were reduced to rubble.

Western nations have appeared ready to shift their stances on the status of Syrian asylum seekers.

Mohamed al-Bashir promised tolerance towards all religious sects

Greece suspended asylum for Syrians on Wednesday, following decisions made by the UK, Germany, Italy and a dozen other European countries to suspend applications or pause decision-making as they assessed the situation.

Mr Bashir, who is now head of the new “salvation government” and has been tasked with running the country until March 1, admitted one of the biggest challenges ahead would be its desolate finances.

Country’s bank vaults are empty

“In the vaults there are only Syrian pounds worth little or nothing. One US dollar buys 35,000 of our coins,” Mr Bashir said. “We have no foreign currency and as for loans and bonds we are still collecting data. So yes, financially we are very bad.”

When asked if he intended to build a new Islamic State, Mr al-Bashir appeared to skirt around the question, instead saying the “mistakes” of “certain Islamic groups” had associated them with “terrorism and extremism”.

“Precisely because we are Islamic, we will protect religious freedom”, he said.

Mr Bashir walked out of the interview after being asked whether he was open to peace with Israel and whether the revolutionary government shared the Jewish state’s common enemies of Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel, which borders Syria, has sent troops into a demilitarised buffer zone on the east of the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, in a move the UN has said violates the 1974 armistice.

Credit: Israeli Army handout

Since Assad’s fall, Israel’s military claims to have destroyed up to 80 per cent of the Syrian army’s military arsenal – including long-range missiles, chemical weapons and most of its naval fleet – in a targeted bombing campaign to avoid weapons falling into the hands of “hostile forces”.

Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech on Tuesday night said Israel had “no intention” of interfering in the “internal affairs” of Syria, but wanted to ensure its security and wouldn’t hesitate to attack if threatened.

08:07 PM GMT

That’s all for today

Thank you for following our live coverage.

Here are the headlines from today:

Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani vowed to hunt down and punish anyone involved in the torture or killing under the ousted president’s regime.

Al-Jolani pledged to work with international organisations in securing sites where Assad regime chemical weapons may be located.

Syria’s new interim prime minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, urged Syrian refugees to return, saying the Islamist-alliance would “guarantee” the rights of religious groups.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Assad’s toppling was “the product of a joint US-Israeli plot”.

Israel’s defence minister rebuffed Iran’s accusation, saying Tehran had itself to blame for the fall of its ally.

Germany’s foreign minister urged Israel and Turkey not to jeopardise a peaceful transition in Syria, while France’s foreign ministry called on Israel Defence Forces to withdraw from the Syrian buffer zone.

Turkish-backed fighters accused of executing Kurdish soldiers in a northern Syrian hospital.

The SDF commander-in-chief warned of an Isis resurgence in northern Syria.

The UK home secretary said guidance related to decisions on Syrian asylum claims would be kept under “constant review”.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there were signs of hope in Syria.

Russia said Israeli strikes in Syria violated a 1974 peace treaty.

It was reported that Russian intelligence operatives persuaded Bashar al-Assad that he would lose against rapidly advancing rebel groups and then organised his escape.

Russia warned its facilities and assets in Syria are protected under international law.

08:05 PM GMT

Pictured: Evening celebrations in Latakia

People light aerosol flames as they celebrate in Syria’s western port city of Latakia on Dec 11 - AAREF WATAD/AFP

A woman lifts a picture of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolan at the celebrations in Latakia - AAREF WATAD/AFP

Women hold up the victory sign as they gather in Latakia - AAREF WATAD/AFP

07:50 PM GMT

Assad’s Baath party suspends work indefinitely

Syria’s Baath party has announced it is suspending work indefinitely, days after rebels ousted its president Bashar al-Assad.

The Baath party central leadership has decided to “suspend party work and activity in all its forms... until further notice”, said a statement published on the website of the party’s newspaper, adding that its property and funds would be handed over to the interior and finance ministries.

07:38 PM GMT

Syrian rebel leader searching for Assad’s chemical weapons

Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who also goes by Ahmad al-Sharaa, has pledged to work with international organisations to secure sites where Assad regime chemical weapons may be located.

In a written statement, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader also said his group would dissolve the security forces of the toppled regime of Bashar al-Assad.

He reiterated that he would form a government of technocrats. The current transitional government is set to rule until March 2025, according to a statement by his group.

The US said it welcomed the comments on chemical weapons, but would await action.

“We welcome this type of rhetoric but... actions have to meet words as well,” said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, is welcomed by supporters before addressing a crowd at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on Dec 8 - ABDULAZIZ KETAZ/AFP

07:18 PM GMT

Israel says Iran has itself to blame for Assad’s fall

Israel’s defence minister has rebuffed Iran’s accusation that a US-Israeli “plot” had ousted Bashar al-Assad, saying Tehran has itself to blame for the fall of its ally.

Israel Katz, on a tour of the Jordanian border with military commanders, instead accused Iran of trying to establish an “eastern front” against Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Assad’s toppling was “the product of a joint US-Israeli plot”.

Mr Katz, according to a statement from his office, said that Khamenei “should blame himself” and stop financing armed groups “in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza to build the octopus arms he leads in an attempt to defeat the state of Israel”.

07:02 PM GMT

Turkish-backed fighters accused of executing Kurdish soldiers in hospital

Turkish-backed fighters have been accused of carrying out a brutal execution of wounded soldiers in a military hospital in northern Syria.

In a gruesome video circulated online, injured men in hospital beds covered in bandages and wires are questioned by men in military fatigues, who then open fire on them.

The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) reported that dozens of wounded soldiers from the Manbij Military Council, part of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), were executed after the area was besieged and evacuation routes out of the city closed.

Read the full story here.

Syrian National Army soldiers celebrate victory in Manbij on Dec 7 - UGUR YILDIRIM/DIA IMAGES/GETTY

06:29 PM GMT

SDF warns of Isis resurgence in northern Syria

The commander-in-chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has warned that a resurgent Isis is capitalising on the turmoil left behind by the Assad regime.

General Abdi Mazloum said the terrorist group, which were territorially defeated by the SDF in 2019, had become emboldened in northern Syria.

“Isis is now stronger in the Syrian desert. Previously, they were in remote areas and hiding, but now they have greater freedom of movement since they face no issues with other groups and are not engaged in conflict with them,” he told Sky News.

He also warned that Isis could exploit SDF’s conflict with the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army to attack detention camps and release extremist prisoners.

“Generally, the effectiveness of our forces and those of the coalition against Isis diminishes when we are focused on protecting civilians and our communities,” he said, adding: “Frankly, there is currently a significant threat to the security of these detention centres.”

05:58 PM GMT

Pictured: Celebrations continue in Damascus

Syrians gather at Umayyad Square to celebrate in Damascus on Dec 11 - EMIN SANSAR/ANADOLU

Families descended on Umayyad Square to beckon in what they hoped would be a new era for Syria - EMIN SANSAR/ANADOLU

The three-starred flag favoured by the opposition has been adopted as the de facto flag of Syria - EMIN SANSAR/ANADOLU

05:40 PM GMT

Syrians desperately search for loved ones in morgue

Crying men and women have rushed to the Damascus hospital morgue in search of their missing relatives who disappeared during the brutal regime of Bashar al-Assad, writes Kieran Kelly.

Dozens of disfigured, decomposing corpses were found by rescuers hunting for hidden prison cells inside Sednaya, Assad’s most notorious jail, which was liberated by Syrian rebels as his regime collapsed on Sunday.

After the rebels took Damascus, reports quickly emerged of underground cells existing underneath the prison, which was once described by Amnesty International as a “human slaughterhouse”. None were found.

Read the full story here.

05:16 PM GMT

Berlin urges Israel and Turkey not to jeopardise Syria transition

Germany’s foreign minister has urged Israel and Turkey not to jeopardise a peaceful transition in Syria after the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad.

“We must not allow the internal Syrian dialogue process to be torpedoed from the outside,” Annalena Baerbock told a Berlin press conference, adding: “Neighbours such as the Turkish and Israeli governments, which are asserting their security interests, must not jeopardise the process.”

Israel has launched strikes on military sites in Syria since the toppling of the Assad regime, while Turkey has struck Kurdish targets in northern Syria.

04:48 PM GMT

Rebels hope to reopen Damascus airport within a week

Rebel forces who toppled the Assad regime have expressed hope that Damascus international airport will be operational again in the next week.

The new Syrian government has identified a fully-functioning airport as crucial to instilling confidence and legitimacy.

“Damascus international airport is the heart of the city because it is the gateway for international delegations and missions,” said Omar al-Shami, a security official with rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), calling it “the passage for Syria to breathe.”

He said looters had damaged the airport halls but hoped flights would resume in less than a week.

Grounded passenger planes of Syria’s private airline company Cham Wings on the tarmac - OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP

04:27 PM GMT

Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected, says Spanish PM

The Spanish prime minister has called for Syria’s territorial integrity to be respected during a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart.

Pedro Sanchez “stressed the need for a peaceful and stable Syria, for the benefit of the Syrian people and all countries in the region, especially Lebanon”, the Spanish government said in a statement.

“He also called for an orderly political transition for the Syrian people while maintaining the territorial integrity of the country and avoiding further escalation in the region,” it added.

04:09 PM GMT

Why is Israel attacking Syria?

Israel has launched more than 350 air and naval strikes against Bashar al-Assad’s military since he was toppled on Sunday, destroying about 80 per cent of Syria’s military capabilities.

The co-ordinated attacks across the country targeted Assad’s naval fleet, air bases, chemical weapons, long-range missiles, helicopters, anti-aircraft batteries and other military sites.

Read the full story here.

03:56 PM GMT

UK to keep Syrian asylum claims under ‘constant review’

The home secretary has said guidance related to decisions on Syrian asylum claims is under “constant review” as the UK continues to monitor the “fast-moving” situation.

Yvette Cooper also said there are “initial signs” of people wanting to return to Syria from Turkey, although she told MPs that the situation remains “very unstable”.

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of the Assad regime.

03:42 PM GMT

Lebanese man returns home after 32 years in Syrian prison

A Lebanese man who spent 32 years in a Syrian prison has been reunited with his family.

Suheil Hamwi was abducted from his home in Chekka, northern Lebanon, in 1992 by a car full of men and spent his first years in captivity at the infamous Sednaya prison, where he was tortured and kept in isolation.

Mr Hamwi was one of hundreds of Lebanese citizens detained during Syria’s occupation of Lebanon from 1976 to 2005, charged for his membership of a Christian political party.

“I’m still scared this might not be real,” he told The Associated Press at his home after being freed from prison by Syrian opposition forces.

“The first door opened,” Mr Hamwi said, describing how rebels stormed the prison in Latakia and started opening cell gates. “Then others followed. And for those who couldn’t open their gates, they started coming out through the walls.”

The prisoners left “walking toward the unknown,” he said, “and I walked with them.”

Strangers guided him to the Al-Arida border crossing in northern Lebanon, where his family were waiting.

Suheil Hamwi met his two grandchildren for the first time after 32 years in captivity - HASSAN AMMAR/AP

03:32 PM GMT

All religious groups’ rights will be ‘guaranteed’, says new Syria PM

Syria’s new prime minister said the Islamist-led alliance that ousted president Bashar al-Assad will “guarantee” the rights of all religious groups and called on the millions who fled the war to return home.

“Precisely because we are Islamic, we will guarantee the rights of all people and all sects in Syria,” said Mohammad al-Bashir, whom the rebels appointed as the transitional head of government.

Asked whether Syria’s new constitution would be Islamic, he told Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera: “We will clarify all these details during the constituent process”.

03:00 PM GMT

Watch: Syrian rebels burn coffin of Assad’s father

Syrians have torched the tomb of Hafez al-Assad, the father of ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

Tarek Nassif said he had come to the graves of Hafez, his wife Anisa and his eldest son Basel “to take a look at these filthy people, because they oppressed the entire Syrian people.”

Another Latakia resident, Mohammad Nassif added: “We came and saw it be burnt and destroyed by the people of his village because he starved them, because they hated him, and because he destroyed us, he displaced them and displaced us.”

@WarRoomME/X

02:53 PM GMT

We are witnessing ‘signs of hope’ in Syria, says UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there were signs of hope in Syria after its President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebel forces over the weekend.

“As we speak, we are witnessing the reshaping of the Middle East. ... We also see some signs of hope, and signs of hope namely coming from the end of the Syrian dictatorship,” Mr Guterres said on Wednesday.

He added that the United Nations was committed to a “smooth” and “inclusive transition” of power in which “all Syrians can feel that they belong.”

02:21 PM GMT

France urges Israel to withdraw forces from Syria buffer zone

Israel must withdraw forces from the buffer zone separating the annexed Golan Heights from Syrian territory, France’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“France calls on Israel to withdraw from the zone and to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.

We reported earlier that Russia called Israel’s strikes in Syria a violation of a 1974 treaty between Israel and Syria that ended the Yom Kippur war (see post at 12:32pm).

A French foreign ministry spokesman has now echoed the warning.

People bathe at a water reservoir at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights - REUTERS

02:15 PM GMT

Iran: The US and Israel are the ‘real plotters’ behind Assad’s toppling

We reported earlier that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s autocratic regime was the result of a US-Israeli scheme (see post at 9:19 am).

We now have more details from Mr Khamenei:

“There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the result of a joint plan between the United States and the Zionists,” he said in a public address.

“But the main actors, the real plotters, the masterminds and the command centre are in America and with the Zionist regime.”

01:54 PM GMT

Syrian rebel leader vows to hunt down and punish regime torturers

The Syrian rebel leader has vowed to hunt down and punish anyone involved in the torture or killing of detainees during the ousted Syrian president’s regime, ruling out the prospect of pardons.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who now goes by Ahmed al-Sharaa, asked countries to hand over those who fled, promising that his rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) would pursue those remaining in Syria.

“We will pursue them in Syria, and we ask countries to hand over those who fled so we can achieve justice,” al-Jolani said in a statement published on the Syrian state TV’s Telegram channel.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of Syria’s Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, ddresses a crowd at the capital’s landmark Umayyad Mosque - AFP

01:30 PM GMT

New interim PM tells Syrian refugees to ‘come back’

Syria’s new interim prime minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, has called on Syrians who fled the Assad regime and are seeking asylum across the globe to “come back”.

In an interview with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, Mr al-Bashir said the new HTS government has “inherited a bloated administration plagued by corruption”.

We reported earlier that the interim prime minister said he will only remain in office until March 2025 (see post at 7:59 am)

Mohammed al-Bashir chairing a meeting of the new cabinet in Damascus on Dec 10 - STRINGER / SANA / AFP

01:18 PM GMT

More pictures: Tomb of Assad’s father set alight

More pictures have emerged of rebel fighters setting the tomb of the late Syrian president on fire.

Hafez al-Assad, a former air force pilot, was the president of Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000.

After taking control of Damascus over the weekend, fighters ripped down and burnt banners and portraits of the Assad family and dragged statues of their former rulers around with trucks.

A rebel fighter walks past the burning coffin of Syria’s late president Hafez al-Assad outside his mausoleum - AFP

Rebel fighters stand with the flag of the revolution on the burnt gravesite of Syria’s late president - AFP

Members of the rebel group and former al-Qaeda offshoot HTS pose for a picture on the burnt gravesite of the late Hafez al-Assad - AFP

01:05 PM GMT

‘You’ll lose’, Russian agents told Assad

Russian intelligence operatives persuaded Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad that he would lose against rapidly advancing rebel groups and then organised his escape, sources have said.

Russian agents flew Assad out via its air base in Syria after offering him and his family safe passage if he left immediately, Bloomberg has reported, citing three unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation.

The aircraft’s transponder was turned off to avoid being tracked, said one of the sources.

The former al-Qaeda offshoot HTS swept unopposed into Damascus within hours of Assad’s departure, and claimed victory in the Syrian civil war that had raged for nearly 14 years.

President Vladimir Putin is yet to speak publicly about the collapse of the Assad regime.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed on Tuesday that Assad had been “secured” in Russia, but would not elaborate “on what happened and how it was resolved”.

Asked whether Russia would hand over Assad for trial, Mr Ryabkov said: “Russia is not a party to the convention that established the International Criminal Court.”

Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad was ousted over the weekend by the former al-Qaeda offshoot HTS - AFP

12:59 PM GMT

Germany to provide 8 million euros in humanitarian aid for Syria

Germany will provide an additional 8 million euros (£6.56 million) in humanitarian aid for Syria, its foreign minister announced on Wednesday.

Presenting an eight-point-action plan, Annalena Baerbock said Germany will also increase its presence in the country and make State Minister Tobias Lindner its representative there

“We see a moment of hope,” she said, but added that the situation was “anything but stable”.

The return of Syrian refugees must be coordinated with partners in Europe and the United Nations, said Ms Baerbock.

12:32 PM GMT

Russia says Israeli action in Syria violates peace treaty

Russia has called Israeli strikes in Syria “a matter for serious concern”.

The Kremlin’s foreign ministry said the attacks violate a 1974 treaty between Israel and Syria that ended the Yom Kippur war.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that his country aims to impose a “sterile defence zone” in southern Syria.

Two Israel Defense Forces tanks on the Syrian side of the border fence along the buffer zone seen from the Golan Heights in Majdal Shams, Israel - Bloomberg

An Israel Defense Forces tank returns from the Syrian side of the border fence - Bloomberg

12:07 PM GMT

Watch: Israel strike ‘weapons stockpiles’ in Syria

Earlier, the Kremlin’s foreign ministry said Russian facilities in Syria are protected by international law (see post at 11:39 am).

Now, the Israeli Defence Forces have released a video of them striking ‘weapons stockpiles’ in Syria.

They said it’s to “prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorist[s]”.

Credit: Israeli Army handout

11:56 AM GMT

Dutch woman jailed for 10 years for keeping Yazidi slave in Syria

A Dutch court on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for joining Islamic State in Syria and keeping a Yazidi woman as slave.

Judges said it was clear that Hasna Aarab, 33, had actively participated in the enslavement of a Yazidi woman between 2015 and 2016, while she lived in Raqqa with her young son and her Islamic State fighter husband.

The Yazidi woman, identified only as Z., had been forced to work in their household, where she was also sexually abused.

“She did this, knowing that what happened in her house was part of a widespread, systemic attack on the Yazidi community,” the court said.

“These types of crimes against humanity are among the worst international crimes possible.”

11:39 AM GMT

Russia says its facilities in Syria are protected by international law

Russian facilities and assets in Syria are protected by international law, Kremlin Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Ms Zakharova urged all parties in Syria to adopt a responsible approach to restore security and stability as soon as possible.

Russia has a major air base in Latakia province and a naval facility at Tartous, its only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub.

Naval personnel stand in front of the Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov in the Syrian city of Tartous on the Mediterranean sea - REUTERS

A satellite image shows a Russian naval facility with no visible ships, after Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Tartous, Syria - via REUTERS

11:15 AM GMT

US lawmakers push for Syria sanction relief

Two US congressman have urged senior American officials to suspend some economic sanctions on Syria to ease pressure on its shattered economy after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

The move is the latest effort by the West to push for easing sanctions after rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al Qaeda affiliate, toppled Assad’s autocratic government over the weekend.

On Monday, a British minister that that country could rethink its designation of HTS as a banned organisation.

10:45 AM GMT

Qatar will ‘soon’ reopen embassy in Syria

Qatar has announced it intends to re-open its embassy in Damascus soon, more than a decade after it was stormed by supporters of the now ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The adviser to the prime minister and official spokesman for the foreign ministry, Dr Majed Al-Ansari, said Qatar “will soon reopen its embassy in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic after completing the necessary arrangements”.

He said the step will “strengthen the historical and close fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples”.

Traffic at Damascus’ central Umayyad Square - AFP

10:17 AM GMT

Israel ‘bombs 350 Syrian military sites in 48 hours’

The Israeli army has struck more than 350 Syrian military sites over the last 48 hours, eviscerating most of the country’s “strategic weapons stockpiles”, Israel said on Tuesday.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed the wave of bombs in neighbouring Syria was for defensive purposes, necessary to prevent the weapons from being used against Israel following the Syrian government’s rapid collapse.

Israel acknowledged on Tuesday that its troops were developing a border buffer zone inside neighbouring Syria, but denied its forces were advancing toward the Syrian capital of Damascus. It also confirmed it had attacked Syria’s naval fleet at the port of Latakia.

The Syrian government was toppled over the weekend, when jihadi-led rebels ousted President Bashar Assad after 24 years of dictatorial rule.

The United States said Tuesday it would recognize and support a new Syrian government that renounces terrorism, destroys chemical weapons stocks and protects the rights of minorities and women.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the main armed group at the forefront of the offensive which swept the Assad regime before it, has long disavowed its former links with al-Qaeda.

The aftermath of an overnight Israeli attack on a scientific research centre in northern Damascus - AFP

09:49 AM GMT

Syrians scour morgues in search for loved ones

Scores of Syrian men and women examined disfigured bodies lying in a darkened hospital morgue in Syria’s capital for signs of their relatives who had disappeared into Bashar al-Assad’s notorious prison system.

Dozens of corpses - blackened, decomposing and missing limbs or heads - were found overnight by rescuers digging for hidden cells at the notorious Sednaya prison, north of Damascus, where body-crushing iron presses were used to torture prisoners and mass executions had been common.

09:45 AM GMT

Assad’s fall will not weaken Iran, swears Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday the weakening of the anti-Israel “resistance” after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in Syria would not diminish Tehran’s power.

Some, “unaware of the meaning of resistance, imagine that when the resistance becomes weak, Islamic Iran will also become weak... Iran is strong and powerful and will become even more powerful,” Khamenei said in his first speech after Assad’s fall.

09:21 AM GMT

Pope calls for ‘mutual respect’ between religions in Syria

Pope Francis on Wednesday called on the Syrian rebels who toppled the regime of President Bashar al-Assad to stabilise the country, and govern in a way that promotes national unity.

“I hope they find political solutions that, without other conflicts or divisions, responsibly promote the stability and unity of the country,” he said during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

The pope, in his first public remarks about Syria since the ending of al-Assad’s rule, also called on the country’s diverse religious groups to “walk together in friendship and mutual respect for the good of the nation”.

Francis has decried the casualties in the Syrian conflict at various points over the years and stressed the importance of de-escalation.

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican - REUTERS

09:19 AM GMT

Iran’s Khamenei says toppling of Syria’s Assad was result of US-Israeli plan

The toppling of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was the result of a US-Israeli scheme, Iran’s Supreme Leader claimed on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he had evidence that the US, Israel and one of Syria’s neighbours, that he did not name, had forged the plan. He didn’t share any more details.

The Syrian government was toppled over the weekend, when jihadi-led rebels ousted President Bashar Assad after 24 years of dictatorial rule.

The United States has urged the rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), not to assume automatic leadership of the country but instead run an inclusive process to form a transitional government.

09:07 AM GMT

Syria’s new interim leader vows to rebuilt but faces cash crunch

Syria’s new interim prime minister said he aimed to bring back millions of Syrian refugees, protect all citizens and provide basic services but acknowledged it would be difficult because the country lacked foreign currency.

“In the coffers there are only Syrian pounds worth little or nothing. One U.S. dollar buys 35,000 of our coins,” he said.

“We have no foreign currency and as for loans and bonds we are still collecting data. So yes, financially we are very bad.”

08:42 AM GMT

Pictured: Syrians reclaim the streets

Numerous Syrian refugees have been returning to Syria from Turkey and Lebanon since the fall of the Assad regime.

Many are pictured hauling suitcases and personal belongings, with some are carrying young children across the border.

A Syrian rebel fighter holds an Islamist black flag while walking in the courtyard of the 8th-century Umayyad Mosque in Damascus - AFP

Opposition fighters sit at a restaurant at the Al-Hamidiyeh market inside the old walled city of Damascus, Syria - AP

08:32 AM GMT

Russia ‘secured’ Assad’s departure

Russia’s deputy foreign minister said Syria’s ousted president was “secured” in Russia, but would not elaborate “on what happened and how it was resolved”, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Mr Assad.

In an NBC news interview, Sergei Ryabkov confirmed that Syria’s Bashar al-Assad was “secured”, adding that it showed “that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation.”

Asked whether Russia would hand over Assad for trial, Mr Ryabkov said: “Russia is not a party to the convention that established the International Criminal Court.”

Mr Assad’s fall is a big blow to Iran and Russia, which had intervened in Syria’s 13-year civil war to try to shore up his rule despite Western demands that he leave power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar Assad at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia in 2017 - Pool Sputnik Kremlin

08:09 AM GMT

Blinken to meet Turkish FM to discuss Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Ankara to meet the Turkish Foreign Minister on Friday, a Turkish official said on Wednesday.

Turkey has hosted large numbers of Syrian refugees since the civil war began in 2011.

Speaking on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said: “Any attack on the freedom of the Syrian people, the stability of the new administration, and the integrity of its lands will find us standing against it.”

08:02 AM GMT

Syrian refugees surge at Turkey border

Thousands of Syrian refugees have flocked to Turkey’s borders with Syria after President Bashar al-Assad’s regime was toppled over the weekend.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the opening of a border gate “to prevent any congestion and ease traffic”.

There are some three million Syrians currently living in Turkey, having fled their country’s civil war since it began in 2011.

Syrian families arrive to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southern Turkey - AP

A Syrian man pets his cat as he waits to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate - AP

07:49 AM GMT

Syria announces interim prime minister

Syria’s new interim prime minister has been appointed and will take care of the country until 1 March, he announced on Tuesday.

Mohammed al-Bashir, a largely unknown figure across most of Syria, he ran the rebel-led Salvation Government in a tiny pocket of northwestern Syria, before the 12-day lightning rebel offensive swept into Damascus and toppled autocrat President Bashar al-Assad.

In a brief address on state television, Mr Bashir said that he and the rebels held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday “under the headline of transferring the files and institutions to caretake the government.”

07:37 AM GMT

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you the latest updates from Syria and the Middle East.