Comedian and actor Tony Slattery dies aged 65

Slattery was known for his quick-witted improvisations on Channel 4's Whose Line Is It Anyway? [BBC]

British actor and comedian Tony Slattery has died aged 65 following a heart attack, his partner has confirmed.

Slattery was known for his quick-witted improvisations on the popular Channel 4 show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, from 1988 onwards.

The Londoner also played comedic and serious roles in films such as The Crying Game, Peter's Friends and How to Get Ahead in Advertising.

He earned an Olivier Award nomination for best comedy performance for his role as Gordon in Tim Firth's play Neville's Island.

A statement on behalf of his partner, actor Mark Michael Hutchinson said: "It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening."

Cambridge Footlights left to right: Stephen Fry, Tony Slattery, Emma Thompson, Paul Shearer, Penny Dwyer and Hugh Laurie [BBC]

Born into a working class family in North London in 1959, Slattery won a scholarship to study medieval and modern languages at Cambridge University.

It was from here that he entered the world of showbiz, meeting a young Sir Stephen Fry who invited him to join the Cambridge Footlights - the university's famous amateur dramatics club.

From then on, Slattery once said: "Getting up on stage and hearing laughter took over."

At Cambridge, he was a contemporary of Dame Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie.

In 1981, their group won the inaugural Perrier Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Festival, for their production of The Cellar Tapes.

And the following year, Slattery was named Footlights' President, following in the footsteps of Eric Idle, Clive Anderson and Peter Cook.

Slattery appeared on the London club circuit doing "kind of a variety act with bizarre turns" as he put it.

He made several TV appearances, including a stint hosting children's programme TX.

But his big break came in 1986, when he landed a starring role in the West End musical Me and My Girl; before going on to appear in Radio Times, Privates on Parade and Neville's Island – to critical acclaim.

His other on screen credits include To Die For, Up 'N Under and The Wedding Tackle.

But he will be most fondly remembered for his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Channel 4's flagship comedy show which saw performers conduct a series of short improvisation games, creating comedic scenes from suggestions by the host or the audience.

The actor appeared in the Horizon documentary What's the Matter with Tony Slattery? in 2020 [BBC/Sundog Pictures/Noelle Vaughn]

Slattery tickled the nation, appearing alongside the likes of fellow Comedy Store Players members Paul Merton, Josie Lawrence and Sandi Toksvig, as well as Rory Bremner and his old friend Sir Stephen, in 48 episodes from 1988 to 1995.

The departure of Slattery, one of the show's most popular performers, after series seven affected the show's ratings.

The comic actor took a break from performing for personal reasons, before returning to film and TV - with a number of projects for the BBC.

He had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery's Rambling Club, in October.

Like many much-loved entertainers, Slattery had his demons. In 1996, aged 36, he had a physical and mental breakdown.

In an interview with the Guardian in 2019, he said: "I had a very happy time until I went slightly barmy".

The star, who had issues around drink and drugs, flipped between "terrible isolationism and an almost comatose state, and then terrible agitation, constant pacing, sitting inside with thoughts whirling round and round".

He admitted himself to hospital on several occasions.

Once he locked himself in his flat for six months and threw all of his furniture into the Thames.

He was eventually diagnosed as being bipolar, which helped him to explain "the mania, finding things too exciting, then the withdrawal, apathy and bleakness".

Slattery is survived by Hutchinson, his partner of more than three decades, whom he met while performing in Me and My Girl in the mid 1980s.

"He's kept with me when my behaviour has been so unreasonable and I can only think it's unconditional love," he told the same publication. "He's certainly not with me for my money - we don't have any money. It's the mystery of love."