Comedian Chris McCausland becomes first blind Strictly winner

Comedian Chris McCausland has become the first blind winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC One dancing show saw McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell lift the glitterball trophy on Saturday following a public vote as the series celebrated 20 years on screen this year.

After months of dancing, McCausland was praised for his three routines – which included the couple’s favourite dance, their final show dance and the routine best enjoyed by the judges.

He was given his first perfect score of 40 points for a waltz routine to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers, his final dance of the series.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell during the live show (Guy Levy/BBC)

McCausland’s second routine featured different dance styles to You Get What You Give by New Radicals, and he also recreated his viral “blackout moment” for the first dance.

In the couple’s choice routine to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon, McCausland placed his hands over Buswell’s eyes as the room faded to black, before the ballroom went completely dark and then the light came back on – with pyrotechnics flaring in the background.

They beat Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and partner Vito Coppola, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and JLS singer JB Gill and partner Lauren Oakley.

Craig Revel Horwood says his “eyes opened” after visiting the studio to see McCausland and Buswell perform, and read out a Christmas card to the comedian, describing him as a “light that shines for all to see”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas rose from her seat to give Buswell a hug and described her as an “amazing teacher”.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said he was not just an inspiration for the blind community, but “a role model for each and every one of us”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 finalists (left to right) JB Gill and Lauren Oakley , Aljaz Skorjanec and Tasha Ghouri, Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. (Guy Levy/BBC)

This marks the first win for Buswell, who has made it to the final with social media star Joe Sugg in 2018, and Eastenders actor and model Bobby Brazier in 2023.

Last year’s winner was Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach, best known for playing Faye Windass in Coronation Street, who won with Coppola.

Oakley replaced Amy Dowden in early November after the Welsh dancer had to withdraw due to an injury.