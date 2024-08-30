Comedian Cracks Up Obama With Spot-On Obama Impression

Comedian—and Daily Beast contributor—Matt Friend certainly made the most of his 60 seconds with Barack Obama when the two men came face to face at the Democratic National Convention last week to make a video urging Americans to vote this November.

As Friend demonstrated his eerily accurate impression of the former president, Obama couldn’t help but crack up. “Are you fired up and ready to vote?” the comedian asked.

“I’m pretty fired up,” the real Obama replied, joking that he sounds “a lot better” than he thought he did. Then, nothing that Friend is both taller and (at just 26 years old) younger than he is, Obama added, “This is sort of an upgrade.”

By the time Friend started singing “Amazing Grace” and pretending to hit a jump shot, Obama was graciously smiling while also seeming to recognize that it was probably time to wrap up the interaction. But, of course, it was all with the aim of getting young voters registered.

Friend, who now hosts an interview podcast as part of Bill Maher’s new media network, previously impersonated Obama, Donald Trump, and Mitch McConnell at this past spring’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

