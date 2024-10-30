Comedian educates on climate change in 'funny' way

Clara Bullock & John Darvall - BBC News, Bristol
·2 min read

A comedian has said he is speaking about climate change in his comedy, to educate people about the crisis in a "positive and funny way".

Stuart Goldsmith, from Totterdown, Bristol, has been a comedian for 20 years, after training at Circomedia as a street performer.

He has developed a climate change focused act to help get people engaged in the climate crisis and to deal with his own fears about it.

He said: "I started to feel like I have a responsibility to talk about this. I have a responsibility to say to people, that this is a frightening thing."

Stuart Goldsmith is standing in a forest in front of a sheet hanging from the trees. He is wearing a purple jumper with flowers and grey jeans.
Comedian Stuart Goldsmith wants to help people engage with climate change [Matt Crocket]

He added that some people are “bored” of hearing about climate change, so he wanted to find a "new way" to engage with them.

"What we do in comedy is we talk about the problems," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"During the pandemic, I became pretty glued to the news and I stopped letting myself off the hook with the climate crisis.

"I stopped letting myself think 'oh someone else will deal with that I'm sure' and I got really scared."

'Climate confessions'

He said that by talking about the issue he is also "tackling" his own fear.

"There is a value of talking about the elephant in the room," he added.

He was dealing with these questions when he wrote the show Spoilers, which he took to the Edinburgh Fringe.

He involves the audience by asking them to speak about their "climate confessions" and the performance won "Best Show" in 2023.

He also set up Chops Comedy on North Street, a venue showcasing secret acts and local acts on Tuesday evenings.

"This is my job now, to try and use comedy to help direct people to just find out more about it," he said.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

Latest Stories

  • UN warns carbon cuts fall ‘miles short’ of what is needed to avoid devastating global warming

    Experts say CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere have risen by more than 10 per cent in just two decades.View on euronews

  • US nonprofit to spend $250 million on electric trucks to lease at California ports

    U.S. nonprofit Climate United on Tuesday announced a plan to spend up to $250 million to buy as many as 500 electric semi trucks over three years in what it called the biggest single order of those zero-emissions trucks in the country so far. Climate United then aims to lease those vehicles at attractive rates to truckers that haul containers to and from California seaports, where roughly 33,000 so-called drayage trucks must have zero tailpipe emissions by 2035. The program could give a much-needed jolt to the adoption of heavy-duty electric trucks that now account for less than 1% of the total U.S. trucking fleet.

  • 'All I can think about is hotter days.' Voter campaigns target Latinas worried about climate change

    A few months ago, Mary Wagner woke up to the smell of smoke from wildfires in California and northern Nevada. Wagner knows days will get hotter and wildfires more frequent with climate change. “Seeing how climate change affects our pockets as well as our health has become a priority for myself and for people in my community,” said Wagner, who was born in Honduras, grew up in the U.S. and will be voting in her first election after becoming a citizen in 2022.

  • Drought areas have trebled in size since 1980s, study finds

    Forty-eight percent of the world went through at least one month of extreme drought in 2023.

  • Inside the climate movement’s final push for Harris

    Advocates from multiple climate and environmental advocacy groups will make calls, unleash advertisements, knock on doors and utilize star power in support of Vice President Harris in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign, underscoring how critical they consider the White House race to be for the future of their cause. “We know that so much is on the line…

  • The Case for Kamala Harris in a Burning World

    The race between Harris and Trump is not about saving the planet. It’s about saving ourselves

  • Volunteers plant trees in Libya's forest to battle severe drought

    STORY: :: An ambitious tree-planting campaign hopes to restore Libya's forests amid crippling droughts:: Khoms, Libya :: October 23, 2024:: Taher Ali Abdallah, Volunteer "Due to climate change and global warming which the world is facing and that has also affected Libya, today we are in the Khoms area, specifically in Al-Nigazah. This area has experienced drought, and the trees have dried up.We are trying as much as possible to compensate through reforestation, and we have already planted trees in this area. This campaign is perhaps the fifth or sixth one, it's the fifth, and we are trying to change the environment and climate as much as possible. If each person starts with their area or region with what they can do, we will achieve better results, God willing.":: Saleh Shakan, Volunteer :: "Of course, we must care for trees and teach our children how to care for and preserve them. Our ancestors planted trees here, and we are also planting for our children and future generations. Trees represent growth and life; they give us oxygen, they give us nature, they protect us from the current global warming. We advise people to take care of trees, plant them, and maintain them."Libya's forests face severe threats from climate change, with drought and deforestation rapidly diminishing the nation's green cover.Every year, climate activists devote time to planting some trees in the hope of preserving and restoring the green cover.Families and school children participate in these campaigns, digging holes and planting seedlings, but their biggest challenge remains the availability of water.

  • As the Arctic warms, polar bears are being injured by painful ice buildup on their paws, study says

    Some polar bears living in the far north are turning up with ice-related injuries that, in some cases, seriously affect their mobility and may be connected to the warming Arctic.Researchers observing polar bears in two different populations in northern Canada and Greenland found that some were experiencing hair loss, gashes and sometimes severe ice buildup on their paws. Two bears had developed ice blocks up to 30 centimetres in diameter around their paws, causing deep lacerations. "It was clear

  • Factbox-How do Trump and Harris differ on energy policy?

    The core difference is that Harris says she wants to do so in a way that favors clean energy technologies crucial to fighting climate change, while Trump would do so by rolling back green regulations that hinder oil and gas drilling and coal mining. That contrast that has come to define the U.S. political debate around energy and climate in recent years, and voters will face it yet again as they prepare to head to the polls next Tuesday to choose their next president. The stakes are huge for global climate efforts, which scientists say are already falling short of addressing the speed and enormity of global warming, and which would take a further hit should the world’s largest historical emitter abandon its efforts to clean up.

  • Jared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins

    Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”

  • People Think Donald Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat

    Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"

  • Americans in Puerto Rico can't vote for US president. Their anger at Trump is shaping the race

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.

  • Vulgar billboard that showed Kamala Harris in a sexual position removed from Ohio highway

    ‘We’re ashamed of it,’ a representative for the advertising company said

  • Robin Wright Explains Why She Never Hung Out With Tom Hanks On ‘Forrest Gump’ Set

    It seems Jenny and Forrest were not like peas and carrots off-camera.

  • Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.

  • Coco Austin Twins with Daughter Chanel, 8, in Matching Bikinis in the Bahamas: 'We Create Our Own Energy'

    The TV personality shared snaps from her family vacation on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 28

  • Teri Garr, Star of ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘Tootsie,’ Dies at 79

    Teri Garr, the comic actress and singer who brought her buoyant personality to “Young Frankenstein” and was Oscar-nominated for “Tootsie,” died on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. An influential performer to comedians including Tina Fey, Garr was a familiar face in dozens of TV shows and …

  • “Jeopardy” host Ken Jennings apologizes to female contestant for sexist clue: 'A little problematic'

    Awkward for $1,000, please.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Immediately Walks Back Its Own Trump MSG Racism Claim

    Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef

  • Woman Considering Annulment One Week After Wedding Due to Husband's Behavior: 'I'm Being Told to Get Over It'

    In a Reddit post, the woman recounted a series of events during her wedding weekend that have left her questioning her relationship with her new spouse