Comedian who embraces tics has made the final of Britain’s Got Talent

A comedian with autism has won a place in the final of Britain’s Got Talent after embracing his tics during his routine.

Teaching assistant Alex Mitchell, who was diagnosed with neurological condition a year ago, won over the judges and the voting public following his stand-up act which saw him poke fun at his autism and his tics.

“If me being here tonight proves anything, if you’ve ever felt slightly written off, slightly like you don’t fit, like the world doesn’t have a place for you – tonight you are seen and you are valid,” he told the audience.

“Love will always win,” the Leeds-based comedian added.

Magician Trixy, who works as a traffic light engineer from south London, also won a spot in the final after wowing the judges with his performance which included mathematics and 2023 Britain’s Got Talent contestant “naked man” Tonikaku.

The last semi-final show saw a live performance from judge Alesha Dixon.

She performed a mash-up of tracks including Scandalous from her former girl band Mis-Teeq, her 2008 solo hit The Boy Does Nothing and her new song titled Ransom – her first track in nine years.

The judges also confirmed they will also be choosing a wildcard act to be brought back for the final, which will be revealed during Sunday’s show.

“I think that after the show tonight we’re going to sit and have a huge argument,” judge Simon Cowell said of choosing the wildcard act.

The final will see the two acts joined by choir Northants Sing Out; Ghanian dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa; singer Sydnie Christmas, singing impressionist Mike Woodhams, Japanese skipping group Haribow, magician Jack Rhodes, South African opera singer Innocent Masuku and South Korean taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe.

The Britain’s Got Talent live final will air on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.