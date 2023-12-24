Comedian Pete Davidson cancels Milwaukee standup show

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump told a federal appeals panel on Saturday that he should be granted immunity from prosecution with regard to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election because he was acting within the bounds of his official duties when he took the actions. Most Read from BloombergTrump Tells Appeals Panel He Should Have ‘Absolute Immunity’Wall Street Learns That This Year, Nothing Beat Owning the S&P 500Manchester United Saga Ends With $1.3 Billion Ratcliffe DealHyperl