Comedian Tony Slattery dies aged 65 after heart attack

Comedian Tony Slattery has died aged 65 following a heart attack, his partner announced.

Slattery appeared on the Channel 4 comedy improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and comedy shows Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You.

A statement on behalf of his partner Mark Michael Hutchinson said: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

Tributes have been paid by comedians Richard K Herring and Al Murray, along with radio DJ Mike Read.

Comedian and founder of the Hysteria Trust, Sir Stephen Fry (bottom of pic) with Jennifer Saunders, Hugh Laurie, Emma Freud and Tony Slattery (on right). (PA)

Born on November 9 1959, Slattery was the contemporary of Dame Emma Thompson, Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie at the University of Cambridge.

He was the former president of the improvisation group Cambridge Footlights, and had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club, in October.

Outside of stand-up, Slattery appeared in 1980s and 1990s films including crime thriller The Crying Game, Peter’s Friends with Laurie, Sir Stephen and Dame Emma, and black comedy How To Get Ahead In Advertising with Richard E Grant.

He also had prominent roles in the theatre, which including receiving a 1995 Olivier Award nod for best comedy performance for the Tim Firth play Neville’s Island, which was later made into a film starring Timothy Spall, and starring in Second World War-set production Privates On Parade, based on the film of the same name, as ace impersonator Captain Terri Dennis.

His West End debut was in the 1930s-style musical Radio Times, and on TV he also played a detective in Tiger Bastable, a gentlemen comedy spoof, and the title character in sitcom Just A Gigolo.

(from left) Tony Slattery, Barry Took and Mike Read (PA)

In 2020, Slattery – who regularly spoke openly about his bipolar disorder – revealed he went bankrupt following a battle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

He told the Radio Times that his “fiscal illiteracy and general innumeracy” as well as his “misplaced trust in people” had also contributed to his money problems.

Slattery released the BBC Two Horizon documentary What’s The Matter With Tony Slattery? in the same year, which saw him and Hutchinson visit leading experts on mood disorders and addiction.

He had previously appeared in 2006 BBC Two programme The Secret Life Of The Manic Depressive to speak about his condition.

He said: “I rented a huge warehouse by the River Thames. I just stayed in there on my own, didn’t open the mail or answer the phone for months and months and months.

“I was just in a pool of despair and mania.”

(from left) Samantha Janus, Gary Olsen, Neil Morrissey and Tony Slattery. (Neil Munns/PA)

Slattery also made appearances in the final Carry On film Carry On Columbus, Robin Hood, Red Dwarf, The English Harem, Cold Blood, The Royal and Coronation Street.

He won the first Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe along with Sir Stephen and Dame Emma, was one of the original patrons of Leicester Comedy Festival with Norman Wisdom and Sean Hughes, and had been a rector at the University of Dundee.

Read, who appeared with Slattery on Classic FM quiz show A Question Of Classics alongside late TV host Barry Took, wrote on X: “Very sad news about Tony Slattery… we had fun.

“What fun & Tony & Barry were always on top form.”

Murray wrote: “Really sad news about Tony Slattery. Such a dazzling talent,” while Herring posted: “Oh, Tony.”

Tom Walker, best known as the satirical journalist personality Jonathan Pie, called the news “absolutely heartbreaking”, and referred to Slattery as a “genius”.

Slattery is survived by his partner of more than three decades, the actor Hutchinson.