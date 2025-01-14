Tony Slattery dies aged 65: Sir Stephen Fry leads tributes to comedian after death from heart attack

Sir Stephen Fry has led tributes to comedian and actor Tony Slattery after his death aged 65 following a heart attack.

Slattery appeared on the Channel 4 comedy improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and comedy shows Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You.

A statement on behalf of his partner Mark Michael Hutchinson said: "It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening."

Slattery was the contemporary of Dame Emma Thompson, Sir Stephen and Hugh Laurie at the University of Cambridge.

He was the former president of the improvisation group Cambridge Footlights, and had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery's Rambling Club, in October.

Slattery was born in Stonebridge, North London, on November 9, 1959, into a working-class background, and is the fifth and last child of Irish immigrants.

In 2019, he revealed that he had been abused by a priest at the age of eight, but had never told his parents.

He believes the event contributed to his unstable character later in life.

Slattery is survived by his partner of more than three decades, the actor Hutchinson.

Tony Slatter was hailed on social media by one fan as ‘a true comedian of my generation’ (Evening Standard)

His lifelong friend Sir Stephen led tributes online, declaring he was “wonderful” and “just about the gentlest, sweetest soul I ever knew. Not to mention a screamingly funny and deeply talented wit and clown”.

He added: “A cruel irony that fate should snatch him from us just as he had really begun to emerge from his lifelong battle with so many dark demons. He had started live “evenings with” and his own podcast series. Lovely, at least, this past year for him to have found to his joyous surprise that he was still remembered and held in great affection.

"Love and condolences to Mark, his staunch, devoted life partner of almost 40 years."

Actor and musician Richard Vranch, who provided the music for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, also paid tribute to the star.

He said: "I first met Tony in 1981. We auditioned for the Cambridge Footlights as Iris Murdoch vs The Smog Monster and performed on the emerging London alternative comedy scene.

"Tony was hugely talented in many fields and a very good friend. We giggled like kids whenever we met up over the years. RIP."

Vranch, 65, was the improvising pianist and guitarist on the comedy show from 1988 until 1998, when he was replaced by Laura Hall for its 10th and last series.

Comedian and actor Les Dennis remembered Slattery as a "wonderful talent" and a "nice man".

Phoenix Nights star Ted Robbins said he was "devastated" to hear his "dear friend" had died, adding: "He was hugely talented, immensely kind and we shared so many wonderful times."

He also sent his "heartfelt thoughts & prayers" to Hutchinson, who he said had "always been there for him".

Actor James Dreyfus thanked Slattery for making him laugh "long and hard" every time he saw him.

Tributes have also been paid by comedians Richard K Herring and Al Murray, along with radio DJ Mike Read.

Tributes have been paid to comic Tony Slattery following his death aged 65 (PA) (PA Archive)

Read, who appeared with Slattery on Classic FM quiz show A Question Of Classics alongside the late TV host Barry Took, recalled the "fun" they used to have together.

Murray described him as "such a dazzling talent", while Herring said: "Oh, Tony."

Tom Walker, best known as the satirical journalist personality Jonathan Pie, called the news "absolutely heartbreaking", and referred to Slattery as a "genius".

Fans were also keen to remember him, with one penning on X, formerly Twitter: "Tony Slattery was one of the funniest people I have ever met.

"There is another side to genius, and Tony had his troubles, but they were behind him and his future looked very rosy. RIP Sir. Thank you for the laughs."

A second echoed: "God Love and keep Beloved Tony Slattery beautiful man. So sad. Rest in Peace Angel. Xxxxx."

Meanwhile, a third put in: "I'm saddened to hear about the death of Tony Slattery at 65.

"A genuinely funny man, he was the presenter of the TV version of Trivial Pursuits which I appeared on in the early 90s. A charming presenter, his later life was less happy, but I'll remember him fondly."

"Sad to hear the news that Tony Slattery has died. A true comedian of my generation - RIP Tony," added a fourth. (sic)