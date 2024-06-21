Which Comedy Actor Surprised You With Their Serious Acting Chops In A Dramatic Role?

Most actors are known for their work in one genre. When they try something new, it isn't always well-received — but sometimes, they truly surprise you with their talent.

For example, Adam Sandler's performance as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems was so good it generated Oscar buzz.

A24 / courtesy Everett Collection

And Whoopi Goldberg proved her range as Celie in The Color Purple.

Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

And, of course, Bryan Cranston was just the dad from Malcolm in the Middle 'til he blew everyone away as Walter White in Breaking Bad.

Lewis Jacobs / © AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

So, which comedy actor truly surprised you with their performance in a dramatic or serious role? What was your initial reaction to their casting, and how did they change your mind? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!