Comedy is harder now because you can’t make jokes about being foreign, says Maureen Lipman

Finding funny material is hard these days as you can’t make jokes about being foreign, according to Jewish TV sitcom star Dame Maureen Lipman.

The 78-year-old actor and comedian said creating comedy is difficult as in this day and age you “can’t look down on anybody”.

Rightly or wrongly, the comedy world has changed, she said

She told the Rosebud podcast: “Most comedy is about somebody falling on a banana skin, or being stupid, or being foreign, or being... well, you can’t do any of that now, rightly or wrongly, rightly.

“So it’s very hard,” she says carefully, “it’s very hard to find material nowadays.”

Dame Maureen with the TV and Radio Industries Club soap actor award for 2024 - GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES

The Coronation Street actor said “anger and comedy” go together “hand in glove”, adding that “comedy restores proportion”.

In 2021 Lipman previously said comedy is in danger of being “wiped out” owing to the fear of being cancelled.

She told the BBC: “It’s in the balance whether we will ever be funny again.

“Cancel culture, this cancelling, this punishment, it’s everywhere. Punishment.

“An eye for an eye. ‘You said that, therefore you must never work again.’ Sooner or later the cancellers will win.”