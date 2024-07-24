Here comes the best weekend of summer in southern Ontario, storms back next week

Running for cover as thunderstorms rumble across southern Ontario has been a regular part of our weekend experience so far this summer. However, the upcoming weekend will be different.

This weekend will feature abundant sunshine, comfortable humidity and typical summer temperatures.

How long will the stretch of sunny and warm weather continue? Please read on for a look ahead to next week, the final week of July.

MUST SEE: World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 21, monitor says

Friday will be a gorgeous day with full sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 20s across most of southern Ontario.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day3

Friday night will be clear and rather cool, especially across cottage country where a few places could even dip into the upper single digits.

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day3 Night

Saturday will be a spectacular day with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 20s.

SEE ALSO: Water safety: Staying safe in lakes, rivers, and pools

Icons OntarioSouth2 Day4

Saturday night will be clear and cool, but a few degrees warmer than Friday night.

Icons OntarioGTA1 Day4 Night

Sunshine will return for Sunday and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as most places will be near 30°C.

Icons OntarioGTA1 Day5

While most of southern Ontario will get through the weekend without seeing a drop of rain, the one area that is at risk to see a shower or thunderstorm late Sunday or Sunday night is across southwestern Ontario.

Thunderstorm chances bubble up again next week

Monday will be mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. However, with the increasing humidity will come a threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Icons OntarioGTA1 Day6

The rest of next week will be warm and very humid with occasional showers and thunderstorms. We do not expect a washout for any of the days, but once again, we will have a risk for torrential downpours.

Icons OntarioGTA1 Day7

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to continue into the beginning of August. Will this pattern continue through the Civic Day long weekend? Please check back this time next week for more details on your long weekend forecast.

WATCH: The colour of your child's swimsuit could save their life this summer

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail image courtesy: Getty Images