CBC

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a landmark human rights tribunal decision awarding $150,000 to a mother who claimed she was discriminated against by Canada's longest-serving Indigenous child-care agency.In the original decision, tribunal member Devyn Cousineau found the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society (VACFSS) based decisions about the woman's right to custody of her four children on "stereotypes about her as an Indigenous mother with mental health issues."In rea