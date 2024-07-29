Here comes the sun: Teenage skaters fall and rise again at Paris’s Place de la Concorde

The sprawling skate park set up in Paris’s Place de la Concorde was packed with spectators Sunday come to cheer on some of the 2024 Olympics’ youngest champions. Unfazed by the unrelenting – though welcome – sunshine, teenage Japanese skaters Coco Yoshizawa and Liz Akama took away the gold and silver medals, with Brazilian icon and crowd favourite Rayssa Leal snatching bronze with her final trick.

In the centre of Paris’s largest public square stands the more than 3,000-year-old Luxor Obelisk, dragged in the 19th century from its temple in Thebes and shipped down the Nile and across the seas to France to be raised in the capital’s Place de la Concorde, where royalty and revolutionaries in their turns fell beneath the guillotine’s blade. By now, it should be clear: Paris doesn’t really go in for half measures.

To the left, the Eiffel Tower. To the right, the Luxor Obelisk, capped in gold. The Grand Palais behind, a single French tricolour floating in a far-too-distant breeze. And glimpsed through the trees, the Seine, incandescent beneath the sun.

Speaking after the finals, 19-year-old US skater Poe Pinson – who finished fifth – said that the sport’s inclusion in the Games had been controversial among some older skaters.

It’s a format that pushes them to be daring, and many soaring attempts ended in the teenage skaters falling from their boards. Each time, they rose to their feet, ready to fly again.



