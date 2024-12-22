Comfy Sunday, but changes for Christmas

CBC

For many parents, taking their child to meet Santa at the mall is an essential part of the holiday season.But one Ontario mother says she was shocked at the high cost of getting a photo with the big man in red on a recent trip to Cambridge Centre Mall.Danielle Howlett of Bayham took her nine-month-old daughter to the mall for her first photo with Santa on Dec. 8. She opted not to get a photo after seeing the cost of a package."I couldn't really spend $40 on one photo for my daughter," she said.