Comfy Sunday, but changes for Christmas
First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has your full forecast discussing changes for the Christmas holiday...
First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has your full forecast discussing changes for the Christmas holiday...
For many parents, taking their child to meet Santa at the mall is an essential part of the holiday season.But one Ontario mother says she was shocked at the high cost of getting a photo with the big man in red on a recent trip to Cambridge Centre Mall.Danielle Howlett of Bayham took her nine-month-old daughter to the mall for her first photo with Santa on Dec. 8. She opted not to get a photo after seeing the cost of a package."I couldn't really spend $40 on one photo for my daughter," she said.
Prince Beatrice has confirmed her change of plans when it comes to the Christmas season with Prince Andrew's daughter deciding to stay in the United Kingdom
Mike Tindall has certainly been in the festive mood as the husband of Zara Tindall showcased not only the family's Christmas tree at their royal home, but also his jaw-dropping Christmas suit
Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.
"I said I was feeling down because I had too many Christmases in prison. He said, 'I hear that,' and then added, 'This is my 25th year.'"
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
"I don’t believe for a second that this woman is going into labor,” Louisville Police Lt. Caleb Stewart said, before the woman later gave birth
In one of the country's most "embarrassing" cases, German police spent years tracking down a killer only to turn the investigation back on themselves
From a train bridge in Regina to gingerbread houses in a Swift Current hospital, here are some of the past week's best photos from the CBC Saskatchewan newsroom.Saskatoon mayor Cynthia Block stands next to homelessness advocate David Fineday at a rally that was held outside Saskatoon city hall on Wednesday. (Halyna Mihalik/CBC)Advocates for the homeless rallied outside Saskatoon city hall on a frigid day. Mayor Cynthia Block met the protestors and addressed the crowd. Last week, the city reveale
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book
An image on Google Street View that appears to show a man stuffing a body into the trunk of a car has provided Spanish authorities a breakthrough in a year-long missing person investigation, The New York Times reports. On Wednesday, the National Police announced that it had arrested two people last month in connection with the disappearance and death of an unnamed man who went missing in the country's northern province of Soria over a year ago. One of the detained individuals, a woman, is said t
The recipe has been in our family for generations.
A Calgary man who killed his drug-dealing boss pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday.Tarek Sharples, 47, fatally shot Jamie O'Leary, 39, on April 1, 2022.Sharples was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter after negotiations between his lawyer, Andrea Urquhart, and prosecutor Zailin Lakhoo. An agreed statement of facts detailing the crime was prepared by the lawyers and read aloud by Lakhoo.Justice Robert Hall heard that at the time
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white former Kansas City police officer who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man was released from prison Friday after Missouri’s governor commuted his sentence to parole.
Two men are charged after an incident at Manchester Airport, but no officers will face charges.
Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall look so sweet as they twin in matching coats. See photos.
Eight First Nations represented by the Southern Chiefs' Organization say they will withdraw from the organization unless a summit of its chiefs is held before a decision is made on its leader's return to office.A letter dated Dec. 20, sent on behalf of the Southeast Resource Development Council's chiefs and addressed to SCO chief executive officer Joy Cramer, says they want a meeting in early January before a decision is made on the return of SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, who the organization a
"Cheer up, at least you've caught the bad guy."
Hundreds of families in a Manitoba Cree Nation will be without food hampers this holiday season after a funding request was denied — but the food will instead help feed people at a Winnipeg homeless shelter.The food, including items such as potatoes, milk, butter, buns, gravy and cranberry sauce, was originally ordered to fill hampers for 200 families from Tataskweyak Cree Nation.But the company hired to source and package the hampers said leadership from the northern Manitoba First Nation conta
An Ontario man with a lengthy criminal record, who pleaded guilty to harassment and firearm charges in a case of intimate partner violence has been handed a "lenient" sentence a year after he was caught up in a "shocking" and aggressive strip search by jail guards in riot gear.Bryan Adams, 40, walked free late Friday afternoon after a hearing at a Milton, Ont., court where Crown prosecutors revealed an internal investigation found the search at the nearby Maplehurst Correctional Complex was both