Comic-Con weekend begins

Latest Stories
- Yahoo TV
'Facts of Life' revival was ruined by 1 'greedy' co-star, Mindy Cohn claims. The drama explained.
The friendship between the actresses who played Natalie, Tootie, Blair and Jo on '80s TV has been rocked, according to Mindy Cohn.
- The Canadian Press
Canada Soccer suspends women's coach Bev Priestman amid Olympic drone spying scandal
PARIS — Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony. Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying scandal. The Canadian Olympic Committee added in a statement released shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time Friday that assistant Andy Spence will lead the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament. Canada's camp was thrown into disarray this week when two team staffers were sent
- People
Prince William Removes Queen Camilla's Sister from Royal Payroll: All About Her Former Job
King Charles brought Annabel Elliot in as the chief designer of his estates following his marriage to the future Queen Camilla in 2005
- People
Ryan Reynolds Marvels at Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid's “Deadpool & Wolverine” Looks: 'Sweet Jiminy'
Lively previously joked to PEOPLE on the red carpet on July 22 that her husband was "supporting" her at the premiere, as opposed to the other way around
- People
Vanessa Williams, 61, Refuses to Get Botox, Fillers or a Facelift: ‘I Want to Look Like Myself’ (Exclusive)
The former beauty-queen-turned-Hollywood-star gets candid about what she has and hasn't done amid the aging process
- BuzzFeed
Older People Are Recalling The "Once-Normal" Things That Happened Back In The Day That Would Be Considered Bizarre Today
"It was such a specific, strange series of noises that is instantly recognizable to anyone who lived during the time of dial-up modems."
- Motherly
Mom brings up important point about the padding in girls’ bathing suits
"Those pads are not there to convey any inappropriate meaning or hidden messages."
- Business Insider
Now we know Prince William's eye-popping salary and the millions Prince Harry will inherit on his 40th birthday
Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall after King Charles ascended the throne. It made him over $30 million in one year.
- Hello!
Selena Gomez jumps on the yellow swimsuit trend in romantic snap with Benny Blanco
The Only Murders in The Building star shared a series of stylish vacation snaps on Instagram
- Entertainment Weekly
Whoopi Goldberg issues important morning reminder to“ The View” audience: 'Everybody’s gonna die'
"Not me," Joy Behar said.
- HuffPost
‘Kimmel’ Host Lamorne Morris Cracks Up Over New Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory
Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert and other Republicans have peddled the baseless claim.
- Hello!
Prince William and Princess Kate tease 'exciting' news for future
Prince William and Kate Middleton have promised that the couple will be making an exciting announcement later in the year – here's all the details
- People
John Schneider Marries Paul Sorvino's Widow Dee Dee 17 Months After Wife Alicia's Death
The Dukes of Hazzard actor, 64, and television personality tied the knot in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 23, according to a press release
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski harkens back to 2010s style in plunging bodysuit
The model and podcast host served up American Apparel nostalgia in the party-ready piece - see more
- People
Taylor Swift Reveals She's the Godmother of This Celebrity Couple's Kids
The "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" singer shared the news on Instagram
- People
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Hilariously Recreate Their PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive Covers on “The View”
"That's not comfortable," the Deadpool actor said of his pose when he won the title in 2017
- OneFootball
Paris 2024: France demolish USA; Argentina suffer controversial loss
The Olympic men’s football tournament started on Wednesday with three intriguing games.Here’s what happened.France romp to comprehensive win over USAScorers: Lacazette 63′, Olise 69′, Badé 8...
- Hello!
Amanda Holden stuns in mini dress alongside lookalike daughters during Greek getaway
BGT judge Amanda Holden looked flawless as she holidayed with her mini-me daughters Lexi and Hollie. Take a look inside their lavish Greek getaway…
- Hello!
Strictly's Tess Daly is mesmerising in ruched swimsuit and mermaid hair
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, who is married to Vernon Kay, showed off her golden swimsuit on holiday in Ibiza with friends.
- People
Kaley Cuoco's 'Dream' Comes True as Her Daughter Matilda, 15 Months, Joins Her on Set for the First Time
The 'Big Bang Theory' alum and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed 15-month-old Matilda together in March 2023