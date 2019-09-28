What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2019

Click here to read the full article.

October marks the beginning of fall and winter festivities, and Netflix does not want to be left out. The online streamer is prepping for Halloween, releasing family-friendly content such as “Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween” on Oct. 4 and “The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween” on Oct. 8. On Oct. 11, Netflix releases “Haunted: Season 2,” starring Jason Hawkins and Victoria Hogan, along with the feature-length film “Fractured,” starring Sam Worthington and Lily Rabe. The Netflix originals will join the horror classic “Scream 2,” which releases Oct. 1.

Two films that received lots of buzz at the Toronto Film Festival will also release in October. Steven Soderbergh’s film “The Laundromat,” starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, starts streaming Oct. 18, seven days before “Dolemite Is My Name,” Eddie Murphy’s onscreen portrayal of comedian Rudy Ray Moore. This film releases Oct. 25.

More from Variety

Oct. 1

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Oct. 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle / Solteras

Rotten: Season 2

Oct. 4

Peaky Blinders: Series 5

Big Mouth: Season 3

Oct. 3

Seis Manos

Oct. 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Oct. 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Oct. 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

Oct. 8

Dean Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Oct. 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

Oct. 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

Oct. 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La Influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

The Forest of Love

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

Oct. 12

Banlieusards

Oct. 18

The Yard / Avlu

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

Living with Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Toon: Season 1

Toon: Season 2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

Oct. 19

Men in Black

Oct. 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Oct. 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Oct. 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing with the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Oct. 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

Oct. 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

It Takes a Lunatic

Monzon

Nailed It! France

Nailed It! Spain

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Oct. 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Oct. 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

Oct. 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Oct. 31

Kengan Ashura: Part II

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.