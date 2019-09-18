Coming to Netflix in October 2019: 127 New Titles for Your Viewing Pleasure

Fall is finally upon us and with it even more time to curl up on the couch and devour hours of movies and TV. Seriously, it's hard to imagine how we even lived before there was Netflix beaming new content into our queues basically every day.

Of course, we'll have to say goodbye to some titles on the platform this month, but there are so many more to fill the void. From possible Oscar contenders including The Laundromat and Dolemite Is My Name to old favorites like Ocean's Twelve and Charlie's Angels, there's something for everyone.

Here's a full list of every title coming to Netflix in October.

Coming October 1

Carmen Sandiego, Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost, Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap, Season 1

Chicago Typewriter, Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal, Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf's Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tomorrow With You, Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel, Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Coming October 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle

Rotten, Season 2

Coming October 3

Seis Manos

Coming October 4

Big Mouth, Season 3

Creeped Out, Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders, Season 5

Super Monsters, Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween

Coming October 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Coming October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

Coming October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Coming October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

Coming October 10

Schitt's Creek, Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell

Coming October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted, Season 2

Insatiable, Season 2

La Influencia

Plan Coeur, Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue, Season 2

Coming October 12

Banlieusards

October 15

Dark Crimes

October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

Coming October 17

The Karate Kid

The Unlisted

Coming October 18

The Yard

Baby, Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers, Season 2

The Laundromat

Living With Yourself

MeatEater, Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free, Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon, Seasons 1–2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

October 19

Men in Black

Coming October 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Coming October 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Coming October 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Dancing With the Birds

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Coming October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

Coming October 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy, Season 3

The Kominsky Method, Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

Coming October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On With Reese, Season 1

Coming October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

Coming October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Coming October 31

Kengan Ashura, Part ll

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

