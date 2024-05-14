'It's coming right for us': Video shows golfers scramble as tornado bears down in Missouri

Wild video of a tornado briefly touching down at a Missouri golf course shows golfers scrambling on golf carts, but not before one is captured on video giving one family member a quick shout out.

"It's coming right for us," a golfer yells as he runs out of camera sight with the twister spinning behind him in the distance at Payne's Valley Golf Course in Hollister.

The course is in Taney County in the southwestern portion of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the tornado touched down near Branson about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

'We've got to take cover'

"Holy smokes," one golfer says. "Is it coming right at us?"

"Yeah," someone responds in the video.

"Should we go that way?" the person with the same voice asks.

"No, it's too late," the other person responds. "We got to take cover right in here."

Photo snapped of Golfer right after he says, 'Hi, mom!'

"Hi, mom!" one golfer says in the video before someone snaps a photo of him, his hand appearing to wave at the camera.

The athlete then quickly runs out of the frame.

No injuries reported in Branson tornado

No injuries were reported nor was there damage reported on the course designed by Tiger Woods' firm.

Here is a list of things to increase your chances of surviving a tornado, as reported by the NWS.

Seek shelter in a building or underground.

Know where the building's bathrooms, storage rooms and other interior spaces without windows are.

Go to the lowest floor and into a small center room, such as a bathroom or closet or interior stairwells.

If no shelter is available, lie flat, face down on the lowest spot of ground you can get to.

Get as far away from trees and cars as possible, or anything else that could be blown into you.

Cover your head your body with objects like thick padding and blankets.

Cover your head with your hands or arms.

