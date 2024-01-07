Service commemorating founder to mark start of RNLI's 200th year

Commemorations to mark 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution are set to begin on the Isle of Man.

Manx resident Sir William Hillary lobbied for the service's creation in 1824 after witnessing a number of shipwrecks off the island's coast.

A service at St George's Church in Douglas commemorating the RNLI founder will see a wreath laid at his grave.

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said the milestone was a "poignant moment" for the island.

He said the occasion also paid tribute to "all those who have selflessly given their lives to help save others and freely given their time, energy, and passion for our cause".

'Lifesaving legacy'

The annual service, which starts at 15:00 GMT, coincides with the anniversary or Sir William's birthday on 4 January 1771, and his death on 5 January 1847.

A RNLI spokeswoman said in the early 19th century there were about 1,800 shipwrecks a year around the island's coast and the charity's founder "wanted to take action".

He made plans for a national lifeboat service manned by trained crews and lobbied for the service's creation.

The organisation's crews and lifeguards have saved more than 144,000 lives since its launch.

Chairman of the island's 200th anniversary panel Allen Corlett said it was "an exciting time for every person that makes up the RNLI's one crew".

The service was the "perfect way to mark the start of this historic year and we hope to inspire a whole new generation of lifesavers and supporters to continue this lifesaving legacy," he added.

While the organisation officially celebrates its birthday on 4 March, there are a number of events marking the milestone throughout 2024, including a new map and trail highlighting the island's role as the RNLI's birthplace, being developed in a bid to boost tourism.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk