Commemorating Juneteenth with special events, exhibits
A full day of events in Baltimore commemorated Juneteenth on the third year it's recognized as a federal holiday. The holiday, also known as Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, marks when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned in 1865 that they had been freed after the end of the Civil War, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. People gathered Wednesday at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in downtown Baltimore to document history through quilting.