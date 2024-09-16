Commerce City police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after body found
Police in Commerce City are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a man’s body was found behind a dumpster Saturday morning.
Police in Commerce City are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a man’s body was found behind a dumpster Saturday morning.
The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. The 58-year-old allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after n
The toddler was discovered by a hunter just over three miles from his Wisconsin home, police announced on Friday, Sept. 13
Robert and Anne Geeves were accused of killing an intellectually disabled teen to steal her baby.
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
KHARKIV, Ukraine—Stuck in a crowded prison cell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 45-year-old Viktor faces a choice. He can stay where he is, serving out his sentence in the knowledge that a Russian bomb could hit the jail any day, or he can swap his cell for the dangers of the front lines, as a volunteer defending his country.“Better to go fight with weapons, than sit here,” he tells the Daily Beast.In a tactic borrowed from Vladimir Putin’s playbook, Ukraine has started releasing prisoners for
Mark Maxted launched a "savage" attack on a former school friend he was staying with.
A young man and teenage boy are dead, and several other teenagers are injured, after a suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Alberta early Sunday morning, RCMP say.Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 353, near Consort, Alta., shortly after 1 a.m. MT, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.Mounties found a crashed truck with seven teenagers inside. Some had "various injuries," but two were confirmed dead at the scene, the release said.The victims were a 19-y
"He let his family disrespect me and be so mean to me for years to the point where I'd get butterflies before any family gathering."
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
The man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students has been booked into jail in Boise, where his trial was moved last week, Ada County records showed on Sunday.
Three people have been arrested after a protest in downtown Calgary on Sunday, say Calgary police. One person was arrested for obstruction and assaulting a police officer, while the other two were arrested for obstruction only, according to a statement posted by Calgary police on X, formerly known as Twitter.Police say approximately 115 people gathered at Tomkins Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., for a 'non-permitted event'.Officials didn't identify the group behind the event, however, on its Fac
An increasing number of Americans are falling victim to this scam.
A California man is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to choke a flight attendant and “said he was going to kill everybody” while on board a Frontier Airlines flight to San Francisco that had to be diverted on Monday, authorities said.
"I cut my son off. He went to college and failed all of his classes. My other daughter, who is older, tried to tutor him. He offered to pay her to stop, using my bank account."
The 48-year-old mother was arrested by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and now faces charges including receiving stolen property and endangering the welfare of children
Couples therapists agree that these behaviors may signal your marriage is on the rocks.
BBC Africa Eye focuses on the horrors of the lives of sex workers in the West African state.
Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles in marking Prince Harry's 40th birthday with an unexpected message. Discover more here...
"When we advise you to reconsider a design, or flat out refuse to tattoo something on you, it's nine times out of 10 to protect you, not just to be an a—hole."
Bryan Kohberger was moved across Idaho to the Ada County Jail.