Commerce City police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after body found

Three people have been arrested after a protest in downtown Calgary on Sunday, say Calgary police. One person was arrested for obstruction and assaulting a police officer, while the other two were arrested for obstruction only, according to a statement posted by Calgary police on X, formerly known as Twitter.Police say approximately 115 people gathered at Tomkins Park on Sunday at around 2 p.m., for a 'non-permitted event'.Officials didn't identify the group behind the event, however, on its Fac