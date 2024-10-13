Commercial fire in north Regina contained by firefighters

A commercial fire on the 600 block of Angus Street in north Regina Sunday morning was contained by Regina Fire and Protective Services. (Antoine Pejot-Charrost / Radio-Canada - image credit)
Regina Fire & Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a commercial fire on the 600 block of Angus Street in north Regina Sunday morning.

The call came in at 10:11 a.m., and when crews arrived, flames were burning through the roof of the building.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and searched the structure for any people inside. Nobody was found inside, Regina Fire said in a social media post on Sunday afternoon.

The fire has since been contained, and an inspector is on site investigating the cause.

A building on fire in north Regina on Sunday morning, firefighters contained the fire and nobody was found inside. (Antoine Pejot-Charrost / Radio-Canada)

