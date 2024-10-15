Commission aims to tackle poverty in county

Commission co-chairs Nick Blencowe and Anna Constantas said poverty touched many aspects of lives, from access to education and healthcare, to employment opportunities, digital exclusion, rural isolation and housing [Getty Images]

A commission has been set up to support people living with, or at risk of, poverty in Cambridgeshire "to make it a fairer and more caring place to live".

The Cambridgeshire Poverty Strategy Commission brings together 11 independent commissioners and was convened by the county council.

Co-chairs Nick Blencowe and Anna Constantas said they would "work to develop realistic options" for those living in poverty, but also focus on the "changes required for long-term, sustainable progress".

Liberal Democrat county council leader Lucy Nethsingha said it was "important the commission works independently".

Lucy Nethsingha said she was looking forward to hearing the commission's findings, which will be delivered in a report in early 2025 [Ben Schofield/BBC]

The county council is controlled by a coalition of Liberal Democrat, Labour, and Independent councillors.

"[It] used its convening powers to bring together colleagues from across the county to look at how we can work together in a system-wide effort," said Nethsingha.

"I look forward to seeing their work and hearing how we can all recognise and tackle poverty across Cambridgeshire to make it a fairer and more caring place to live."

The commission will work independently to:

Look at data and evidence relating to poverty in Cambridgeshire and how the system currently responds to this

Hear from residents who have personally experienced poverty

Produce a series of recommendations for local organisations to consider as an approach to recognising and tackling poverty

The 11 commissioners were introduced at a launch event at Huntingdon Commemoration Hall on 8 October.

Also present were representatives from the county council, Cambridge City Council and South, East, Huntingdonshire and Fenland district councils, as well as the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, the Integrated Care Board and voluntary organisations including Hunts Forum and Cambridge Council for Voluntary Services.

It will meet regularly and deliver a report in early 2025, which will include a review of evidence submitted and a set of recommendations.

Follow Cambridgeshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links