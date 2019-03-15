Commissioner Gordon actor wants Worlds of DC return

From Digital Spy

Oscar winner JK Simmons has shared his hopes of reprising his Worlds of DC role in a future film.

Simmons played Commissioner James Gordon in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but with the DC franchise's new central focus on solo heroes, Simmons' Commissioner seems to be in limbo.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor discussed his ambitions to one day re-enter the Worlds of DC fold.

"I know that I signed up to do three movies, potentially," he said, "and I hope there are gonna be two more. It has been in and around and through, whether it be (The) Batman or Justice League or another Suicide Squad, or where Commissioner Gordon might end up appearing again, I'm open to it.



"I'm not sitting at home waiting for the phone to ring in the meantime, but I hope there's more of that in the future," he added.

Although he's not particularly expecting another opportunity as Gordon, Simmons did promise: "If the Batphone rings, I'm there."

Previously, the Whiplash star hinted that "there are conversations going on, that I'm not going to make public".



He elaborated: "As far as I know, there's no opportunity in the immediate future for me to do more Commissioner Gordon, but I continue to be optimistic that it will happen again."



With plenty of DC cinema in the making, it'll be interesting to see if the big bosses save a place for Simmons in their plans, after all, he deserves another shot.

