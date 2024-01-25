Commissioners cross one possible location for new Oklahoma County Jail off the list
Back at work in Alberta after two weeks of vacation, Premier Danielle Smith chose as her first public appearance in 2024 a conversation on stage with Tucker Carlson, the U.S. commentator whose views and remarks became too much for his Fox News bosses to tolerate.On Tuesday night, they enjoyed a private dinner together in Calgary, these two former mainstream broadcasters, one now a government leader and one who's fielded speculation about becoming Donald Trump's vice-presidential running mate.
A 72-year-old Israeli woman held captive by Hamas militants for nearly 50 days told an Israeli TV channel Wednesday that she was held at length in a dark, humid tunnel where she met a Hamas leader and helped pass the time with an informal lecture series by her knowledgeable fellow hostages. Adina Moshe was taken captive from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a hard-hit communal farming village, on Oct. 7. It also sheds new light on the difficult conditions that hostages endured while in Hamas captivity, where Yehya Sinwar, Hamas’ top leader in Gaza, visited Moshe and a group of fellow hostages deep underground, she said.
The 9-year-old is believed to have survived on cake, canned goods, and stolen tomatoes, and continued to be a good student at school.
Standing trial for her lookalike's murder, Sharaban K aimed to fake her death to flee her family and the Yazidi community, a prosecutor said.
Kaylin Gillis was shot in the neck by Kevin Monahan on a Saturday night last April. Monahan, 66, was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Ms Gillis and her friends pulled into his long, curving driveway in the upstate New York rural town of Hebron, near the Vermont border, while they were trying to find another house.
The Parole Board of Canada has suspended day parole for Dean Daniel Kelsie, a former Hells Angels hitman, because he was allegedly intimidating co-workers.Kelsie, 50, has been serving a life sentence since March of 2003 for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He has received additional convictions for assaults he committed while in prison.Kelsie shot and killed Sean Simmons in the lobby of an apartment building in north-end Dartmouth, N.S., in October 2000. Kelsie was one of fo
Michael Karl Geilenfeld, the founder of an orphanage for boys in Haiti, was arrested in Denver.
Selena Gomez revealed she's had a hard time accepting her changing body, and I can relate.
Grace O’Malley-Kumar tried to protect her friend Barnaby Webber while he was being attacked as they walked home after a night out, a court heard.
The mother of an intellectually disabled girl who was allegedly led from school grounds by three male students and sexually assaulted in a Starbucks bathroom and a nearby empty building filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Starbucks, Pittsburgh Public Schools and a property management company of negligence. The lawsuit alleges that school personnel at Taylor Allderdice High School failed to provide adequate supervision and care of the girl during school hours and during transportation to and from
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's attempt to dismiss his fraud indictment in New York City "bears little resemblance to reality," Manhattan prosecutors said Tuesday in a new court filing. Bannon, who helped run former President Donald Trump's campaign for part of the 2016 presidential race, is seeking to dismiss charges that he defrauded donors of the "We Build the Wall" online fundraising campaign that was supposed to raise money for Trump's signature domestic project. Bannon has pleaded not guilty in the case.
The authorities are looking for Breauna Vaughn, who was last seen in the Estacada and Eagle Creek area
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A man was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday for fatally shooting a young woman when the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove into his rural driveway in upstate New York. After deliberating for less than an hour, a jury found Kevin Monahan, 66, guilty of second-degree murder for shooting 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis on a Saturday night last April after she and her friends pulled into his long, curving driveway near the Vermont border while they were trying to find
Investigators in Washington state have identified the last known set of human remains connected to the so-called “Green River Killer” as those of a woman who was determined to be a victim more than 30 years ago, officials said Monday.
An Ottawa police officer has been found guilty of discreditable conduct after getting into a verbal and physical altercation with 15- and 16-year-olds — and detaining one of them in violation of his Charter rights — while the officer was supposed to be on medical leave and off duty.It happened on April 24, 2021, when Const. Pierre Fournier and his brother were about to go hunting near Greely, according to a decision released Tuesday.But when Fournier saw a group of people with motorbikes near a
NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez wants a New York judge to toss out much of the evidence in the bribery prosecution against him, saying investigators illegally searched his residence as revenge because the Democrat defeated a prior prosecution in his home state. His arguments, delivered by his lawyers, were contained in papers filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court, where Menendez faces a May trial. In 2017, a federal jury in New Jersey deadlocked on 18 criminal charges against
It’s a case of self defense, investigators said.
The driver was blocking traffic with his vehicle when he was shot, police said.
The man is accused of cutting off the bear’s GPS collar and paws in Montana, officials said.