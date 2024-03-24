Committee supports district-run child care expansion

Trustees are in support of expanding Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ district-run before and after school care programs.

At the March 6 business committee meeting, trustees voted in favour of recommending that the board of education continue its before and after school care pilot programs at Pleasant Valley and Hammond Bay Elementary and support, in principle, the expansion to an additional 1-3 schools, contingent on labour agreements and securing external funding.

Both current sites are licensed for 24 students. With some students only showing up for morning or afternoon care, there are approximately 30-32 students at each site, staff said.

“I think overall it’s been a pretty big success from the perspective of our staff, from the perspective of our parents,” Secretary-Treasurer Mark Walsh told the committee.

District staff provided an update noting some of the challenges experienced thus far include covering costs as well as ensuring positions can be filled. Child care staff have been education assistants (EAs) and responsible adults (RAs).

The school district received a grant this year from the Ministry of Education and Child Care to fund a district principal of early learning and care. It says it will need more support once that grant concludes to hire a manager to oversee the programs and to support students with diverse needs who require additional staffing.

“That will be an ongoing challenge for us, that is, to try and advocate to the ministry, but figure out how we can do it financially and make sure it’s cost neutral,” Jacquie Poulin, assistant superintendent of elementary programs, said.

“With funding and additional students, it would become apparent if the programs could become sustainable from fees if external funding ceases,” a staff report says.

Which schools the program could expand to at this time is undecided. Some of the criteria set out by the district for schools to meet include having sufficient space to run the programs as well as staff availability.

District staff are meeting with CUPE local leadership, who represent EAs and RAs, later this month to discuss labour considerations.

