Commons Speaker pays tribute to his father, former Labour MP Doug Hoyle

Christopher McKeon, PA Political Correspondent
·1 min read

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has paid tribute to his father Lord Doug Hoyle at a memorial service in Westminster.

Dignitaries including former prime minister Sir John Major, former defence secretary Lord George Robertson and current Defence Secretary John Healey paid their respects to the former Labour politician at St Margaret’s Church, next to Westminster Abbey, on Tuesday.

Lord Hoyle, who died in April aged 98, served as MP for Nelson and Colne, in Lancashire, between 1974 and 1979 before becoming MP for Warrington North in 1981.

Former prime minister Sir John Major arriving for a memorial service for Lord Hoyle
Former prime minister Sir John Major arriving for a memorial service for Lord Hoyle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He chaired the Parliamentary Labour Party between 1992 and 1997, when he was elevated to the Lords and served as a whip for two years.

Sir Lindsay described his late father as a “truly dedicated parliamentarian” and “a force to be reckoned with”.

Former foreign secretary Baroness Margaret Beckett and former Labour adviser Anji Hunter were also at the service.

