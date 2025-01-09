Community Assistance Program sees sharp increase in calls over the year

A Phoenix program designed to help people in behavioral health crises is seeing a sharp increase in calls, reflecting the growing need of our community. The Community Assistance Program has been in place with the city to help people in crises or in need of behavioral health help. According to new data from the program, which is under the Phoenix Fire Department, the volume of calls has skyrocketed. According to data presented in the City of Phoenix Public Safety and Justice committee meeting, the program saw a 136% increase in call volume the first 11 months of 2024 compared to the same time frame in 2023.