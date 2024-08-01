Community Baby Shower

Latest Stories
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi interrupts summer holiday for exciting announcement
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has interrupted his summer break to share an intriguing announcement – and we're sure his sister-in-law, Princess Eugenie will be thrilled
Maya Jama just wore a bikini we wouldn't dare to - and here’s why
The Love Island star kicked back after hosting the 2024 final on Tuesday - see more
Eva Longoria Does the Viral ‘Apple’ TikTok Dance in a Teeny-Tiny Bikini: 'Latina Brats'
The actress is the latest to join the celebrity crew performing the viral choreography inspired by Charli xcx’s hit song
Anant Ambani's new wife Radhika rocks tangerine mini skirt in first photos from Paris honeymoon
Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was pictured with his new wife Radhika Merchant at the Paris Olympic Games amid their honeymoon.
Bill Maher Boldly Thinks Travis Kelce Is Going to Dump Taylor Swift
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
Prince Harry Reportedly Has Only One Condition to End the Royal Family Feud
He's ready to put his "swords down."
Prince Harry’s Uncle Has Died. Will He Join His Family at the Funeral?
Prince Harry faces renewed pressure to come home and face his family following the death Monday of his and Prince William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the age of 82.Harry’s representatives were not immediately able to say whether he would attend the funeral of his uncle, a date for which has not been announced. Fellowes was not only married to Princess Diana’s elder sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), but was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary for nine of the most tumultuous
Jennifer Aniston faces surgery speculation after sharing new selfie video
Jennifer Aniston shared a selfie video on social media and people are criticising her face in the comments section. Is it ever OK to speculate surgery?
The Real Reason Prince Harry and King Charles Are No Longer Speaking: 'Harry's Calls Go Unanswered' (Exclusive)
"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider tells PEOPLE
I'm Dying Of Laughter At The 84 Wildly Unfiltered Things People Posted On The Internet This Month
"Just because the deodorant says 48 hours doesn’t mean you should challenge it."
Blake Lively’s nude floral lace dress is a subtle nod to flower fashion
Blake Lively wore a Michael Kors nude leather laser-cut lace-effect floral pattern dress and flower-stem Christian Louboutin heels to promote 'It Ends With Us.'
Prince William and Kate Middleton's restorative break away from 'stresses'
The Prince and Princess of Wales are about to embark on their summer break, and it's arrived at the perfect time. William and Kate, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, often head to Balmoral for the summer holidays…
Single Mom with Stage 3 Colon Cancer Asked Teen Daughter to Raise Little Sister with Down Syndrome (Exclusive)
Sarah Francati was a freshman in high school when she stepped in as her sister Emily's primary caretaker
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Bares Her Bump in Sheer Skin-Tight Gown as She Shares 'Some Bits'
The Rhode founder is currently expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber
Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon Go Garden Party Chic at Star-Studded Party in the Hamptons
The trio got gussied up to celebrate four years of Diaz's wine company, Avaline
Angelina Jolie Is by Son Pax's Side as He Recovers in Hospital After Accident: 'He's Stable' (Source)
Pax was involved in an accident on Monday, July 29, in Los Angeles
Prince William and Prince Harry's heartbreak as family death revealed
Princess Diana's brother-in-law, the former aid to Queen Elizabeth II, Lord Fellowes has died aged 82. Details.
Helen Skelton rocks striking string bikini during family holiday in must-see photos
Former Strictly star Helen Skelton looked phenomenal rocking a string bikini as she holidayed with her three children Ernie, Louis and Elsie, and her parents. See sun-soaked photos...
“Top Chef”'s Michael Voltaggio Opens Up About Baby No. 3 — 20 Years After Welcoming First 2 Daughters (Exclusive)
“I listen to what [they] tell me that I did right and wrong with them,” he says of getting advice from his older children
Kelly Brook just wore the most flattering striped bikini we ever saw
Kelly Brook, who will be starring in the BBC's Celebrity Race Across The World, looked incredible in a stunning striped bikini and sun hat on a beach in Greece on her Instagram account.