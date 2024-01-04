Community building plans approved for Kipling

The town of Kipling applied for funding dollars for a pair of projects through the Canada Community-Building Fund and was approved.

“We put in one on our ice plant roof, because we had to do some work on it here; we had to replace it and then some of our pavement work,” explained administrrator Gail Dakue.

The plans were accepted by the government, and the funding dollars certainly help communities like Kipling.

“We get about $60,000 a year over the course of an agreement, which is generally a five-year period,” Dakue noted. “So it’s a good chunk of change.”

Airport ladder and hangar lease

“Saskatchewan Air Ambulance is asking if our airport had a ladder that pilots could use to check for ice or frost on wings,” said Mayor Pat Jackson, reading an item in the New Business portion of the agenda.

The ladder proposed was a 14-foot tall steel rolling ladder with a cost of around $3,800. After conversations about where the item would be stored and the logistics of using such a ladder when snow is present, council ultimately decided further discussion was required before considering the purchase.

Hangar lease amendment

Also related to the airport conversation was a lease amendment that council approved.

“When I was going through our insurance application, they had to requested that we have a ‘hold harmless’ clause in the lease,” CAO Gail Dakue explained. “So basically, it’s just saying the town won’t be held responsible if for some reason something happens at someone’s hangar that they’ve leased.”

Donation allocated to handy van

The town received a generous donation from Canada Golden Fortune Potash Corp. with the town at liberty to spend the funds where they desire.

“The long and the short of it is they have a $500 donation that we can make a choice as to where it is going to be allocated,” Jackson told Council.

Councillor Devin Draper made a motion to donate the money to the Kipling & District Handy Van, which was supported unanimously and carried.

Memorial benches see cost increase

A program in place for the past five years, the Memorial Bench program has noted a significant increase in costs. There has been interest in one bench being purchased this year, however increasing freight costs had Dakue questioning whether the town should continue with their traditional supplier.

“The benches that we get from 1 Stop [Playgrounds] in Humboldt are beautiful,” she said. “They’re so well made.”

The benches are approximately $2,300 for residents to purchase from the town, but with shipping costs between $1,000 and $1,500, the end price-tag now comes closer to $3,000.

“We’re going to see if we can source somebody a little bit more local,” Dakue said. “I think unless we get somebody who does them close to home, that’s just what the price of them are nowadays.”

Youth member appointed to library board

Council approved the suggestion from the Kipling Public Library Board that Danika Cancade be named Youth Member on the board.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator