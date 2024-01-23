Community Center Lifeguards Save Man Stranded in San Diego Flooding

Two lifeguards from a Salvation Army community center saved a man stranded in his truck during severe flooding in San Diego, California, on Monday, January 22, video shows.

Footage posted by the Salvation Army San Diego shows the man and one lifeguard holding onto a board in chest-level waters while the other lifeguard uses a rope to pull them both to safety. Behind them, cars are submerged in the water.

The rescue happened outside the Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, where the lifeguards work. In another video posted by the Salvation Army, Jay Lancaster, one of the lifeguards, said that he’s glad the team supported the man during a stressful event.

“We made sure that he was warm, he was comforted, and got him some clothes,” said Lancaster. “We did what we do here at the Salvation Army. Doing the most good.”

According to the National Weather Service, torrential rain caused heavy flooding across San Diego on Monday, with 2.73 inches of rain, marking the fourth wettest day in the city since 1854. Credit: Salvation Army San Diego via Storyful