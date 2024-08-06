Community cleanup following devastating Watch Fire
The San Carlos Apache Reservation is banding together to cleanup their community following the devastating Watch Fire.
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
The retired tennis legend said she was with her kids when she was rejected.
Flash Shelton says he consults daily with property owners and averages three encounters with squatters across the country each month
PARIS (AP) — Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci was furious after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu lost her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches called for an inquiry that boosted Chiles' score and left Barbosu off the podium and crying on the floor at the Paris Olympics.
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
PARIS (AP) — Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes lost a set for the first time in the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament.
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said Jon Rahm blowing a four-shot lead at the Olympics was one of the "biggest chokes of the year."
Men scattered throughout Ukraine are helping one another recover from sexual trauma inflicted by Russian troops. These are some of their stories.
Video shows the plane hit the ground, slide sideways across a portion of the green and concrete then slam into the side of the pro shop.
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
PARIS (AP) — NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said “I got it wrong” on his botched Paris Olympics call that incorrectly identified Kishane Thompson of Jamaica as winner of the 100 meters. The race was a photo finish and went to American sprinter Noah Lyles.
Beach volleyball is one of my favorite sports at the Olympics. It's jus
“This is when they start policing our bodies.”
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles paced on the far end of the track, hands folded over the top of his head, wistfully looking up at a scoreboard that would, sooner or later, flash an answer he’s been seeking over three sweat-soaked years.
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is unquestionably hard to beat, but doing so is seemingly not impossible.