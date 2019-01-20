Community cycling hubs get things rolling for biking advocates in Scarborough

Bike lanes may be a political hot potato in this city, but a new report suggests cycling infrastructure in Scarborough could be added without outraging drivers and that there is grassroots support for two-wheeled travel — challenging the idea that cars will always rule the 'burbs.

Scarborough neighbourhoods range from 1950's post-war bungalows to the sprawling subdivisions built in the 70's and riddled with cul-de-sacs. Both led to road designs that favour the automobile.

But a report released by The Centre for Active Transportation at Clean Air Partnership called Building Bike Culture Beyond Downtown suggests that today not all Scarborough residents drive to where they need to go.

'This idea that everybody drives'

"There's this idea that everybody drives and that everybody has a car. And we found that that's really clearly not the case," said Nancy Smith Lea, Director of the Centre for Active Transportation. The report also found there were many households that didn't have a motor vehicle at all.

The report indicates that while Scarborough has low public transit service levels compared to downtown Toronto, 32 per cent of residents rely on it as their main mode of transportation.

Smith Lea says cycling should be a low-cost option for many people without cars, but the lack of infrastructure, knowledge of such skills as bicycle maintenance or motivation may be holding them back.

Marvin Macaraig, coordinator of the Scarborough Cycles program, would like to see that change.

"Most [residents] get it. They get that cycling is healthy -- they get it that they want to reduce their carbon footprint. They don't want to be stuck in traffic. Or they've been burned by transit many times. Now it's our job get them everything that they need," says Macaraig.

Over the past few years, he's run community cycling hubs to encouraging new cyclists to get on the road. They offer a way to connect with the cycling community, repair bikes and get advice.

Macaraig says in all of Scarborough there is only one bike repair place and such places are often a source for advocates of biking culture.

"Our community hubs are a place where local residents can learn about bike culture. It's a safe place where they can come and fix your bike for free. They can learn hands on skills. It's about community building," said Macaraig.

