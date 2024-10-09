Community to decide the best in Modesto entertainment. Deadline nears to cast your vote

MAMA is celebrating its 25th anniversary of honoring musicians, venues and events in the Modesto region.

Voting is open for this year’s Modesto Area Music Association Awards, chosen entirely by the public. Votes can be cast until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at www.modestoareamusic.com.

An invitation-only awards ceremony will be held Oct. 15 at the State Theatre, according to a press release. But everyone can watch the show, as it will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. on www.modestoview.com and on Facebook at @modestoview.

The public can vote in 15 categories, ranging from best alt/indie/pop music to best Latin music to best comedian, best event and best venue.

“Back in 2000, we celebrated at Club Maxx at the DoubleTree and who would have thought that 25 years later, we are still celebrating local music talent?” Chris Murphy, MAMA co-founder, said in the release.

The event will include a brief look back at some “magic moments.”

Murphy co-founded the music association with Chris Ricci. Middagh Goodwin serves as MAMA director.

David Dow, local musician and music professor at Modesto Junior College, will receive this year’s lifetime achievement award.

“We are fortunate to have a number of talented musicians who have been influencers for decades and we are proud to celebrate David Dow for his many years of music performance, education and his volunteer efforts to bring musicians together,” Murphy said in the release.

There will be a performance by Dow and friends and honoring the music and the talent of the late Marirose Powell with a special tribute performance by Doug Robinett and Patty Castillo Davis, according to the release. There will be eight other live performances from nominees in a variety of categories.