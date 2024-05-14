Community disappointed with ambiguous timeline for road improvements

Harry Hahn works in waste management, but he says living off of Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey has turned him into a first responder of sorts. When we first spoke to him in April, he said in the nine years he's lived here he's seen many accidents. They include an October 2022 crash where a biker was launched into his pool and lost a leg—and another, in June 2023, where someone lost their life. "It gets me choked up...um...I don't think I'd live here if this wall wasn't here, just out of fear," he said in April.