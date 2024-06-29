Community evacuated due to Boulder View Fire
A large brush fire is burning in the north Scottsdale area near the Boulder Heights community.
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
The system will strengthen quickly into Tropical Storm Beryl and then the season’s first hurricane.
The terrifying scene unfolded in the yard of the Currie family home on a reserve in southwest Nova Scotia: a white neighbour hurling racist slurs, including the N-word, threatening to kill them and their dogs as he churned up the ground with his all-terrain vehicle.But what Matthew Currie, who is of Mi'kmaw and Black descent, found equally disturbing was what he saw as the tepid response from the leadership of his small First Nation, which refused to bar the perpetrator from community hubs on th
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
Coronation Street spoilers as Roy Cropper will be conned by his nearest and dearest in new scenes.
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
A Brampton, Ont., man convicted of smuggling 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge has received a 12-year prison sentence.Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was convicted in April on charges of importing methamphetamine and possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.At the time the charges were laid in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said it was "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."His lawyer, Je
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing his 7-year-old former stepdaughter in 1984.
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
An undercover investigation launched by Ontario's medical oversight agency found that a former Ottawa neurology resident misrepresented himself as a fully licensed doctor and provided medical services to dozens of patients during the 2022 convoy protests.Jeremiah Hadwen is now suspended from practising medicine in the province following a recent ruling by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) disciplinary body that described his actions as "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional."
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.
A man was found dead inside a Co-op taxi in a parking lot next to Ossington Station. The witness who noticed the dead man says he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the cab, rigor mortis had set in and he wondered if he had been robbed. Catherine McDonald reports.
Skeletal dog found in a Daytona Beach backyard barely alive, police say
Robert Andrew Land, 62, sits in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's ahead of a hearing Wednesday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)American authorities were first told six years ago that a fugitive from Arizona was in Newfoundland, but it doesn't appear U.S. officials took any action at the time to have him returned south of the border.Robert Andrew Land was finally arrested and taken into custody last week, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Canada to have him extradited.In 2005, Lan
A thunderstorm threat spans the Prairies ahead of this Canada Day long weekend, with the risk for some southern sections to see severe conditions through Thursday. Be sure to stay weather-aware and remain alert to the warnings in your area