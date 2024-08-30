Community Fridge Forced to Shut Down

Latest Stories
- People
Prince Harry and Prince William Avoid Each Other at Uncle's Funeral in Surprise Joint Appearance: Report
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
- Yahoo News Canada
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black wins prestigious Olympic award for viral act of kindness in Paris
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
- The Canadian Press
Pop group ABBA ask Donald Trump to stop using their songs, but Trump team says they have the OK
NEW YORK (AP) — Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee's campaign says it has permission.
- HuffPost
Melania Trump Roasted For Incredibly Random Tweet About New York City
“Me drunk in the back of an uber,” one critic joked, sharing the former first lady’s musings.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber spend a 'great summer' in Muskoka. What others celebrities vacation in the Ontario region?
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Spots How Trump Isn't So 'Out Of Character' In Vulgar Harris Attack
The CNN host knocked Trump over what he "chose to amplify" about two of the "most accomplished women" in U.S. political history.
- The Daily Beast
MSNBC Host to Trump Campaign Adviser: I May Sue You for Defamation
Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a
- HuffPost
Michael Cohen Reveals Classic Trump Hand Gesture That Shows When He’s Lying
The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”
- The Independent
JD Vance booed by firefighters union one day after they welcomed Walz: ‘Sounds like we got some haters’
Vance has been the subject of many negative reactions in recent weeks, from old friends, the childless community and even neighbors
- People
Meg Ryan and Daughter Daisy Spotted on Rare Outing in New York City
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Hello!
Sabrina Carpenter's sheer yellow babydoll négligée is peak girlhood
The Espresso and Taste singer just sported the cutest pastel yellow sheer babydoll dress on her Instagram story. See photos
- Hello!
Kate Middleton and Prince William snapped giggling at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in unearthed photo
See the moment The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a laugh during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
- Deadline
Jack White Threatens Donald Trump Campaign With Legal Action: “Don’t Even Think About Using My Music You Fascists”
Jack White is not messing around and doesn’t want to be associated with Donald Trump and his third presidential run for the White House. Margo Martin, the Trump campaign’s deputy director of communications, shared a video of Trump departing and boarding a plane for rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin. In the now-deleted video Martin shared …
- HuffPost
Kristi Noem's Jab About Kamala Harris Looking 'Crazy' Goes Left... And Woof
The Republican, who's said that she once shot and killed her own dog, criticized Harris ahead of her first big interview as Democrats' presidential nominee.
- The Independent
Internet reacts as Ben Affleck pictured smiling with fast food amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
- Fashionista
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anna Kournikova's Y2K Denim-Print Dior Dress
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
- Deadline
‘The View’s Ana Navarro Defends CNN Colleague Kaitlan Collins After Megyn Kelly Attacks
Ana Navarro is not only a co-host of The View but also a political analyst on CNN, and she’s stepping up to defend her colleague Kaitlan Collins from Megyn Kelly’s attacks. In a new social media post, Navarro cited an online report where the former Fox News host calls Collins a “cold-hearted b***” and claimed she’s “boring …
- HuffPost
Jesse Watters' 'Terrible' Election Claim Bursts Into Flames In Under An Hour On Fox
Watters claimed he'd prove Jessica Tarlov "wrong" before Bret Baier dropped the conservative network's latest polling numbers.
- People
Brooke Shields’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Andre Agassi Wedding Dress to Her High School Graduation (Exclusive)
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be
- People
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán Announce They Are Filing for Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage: 'What's Best for Us'
"Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different," the pair said in a joint statement